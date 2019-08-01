Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The day brings some hits and misses as the Moon in partnership-oriented Libra squares off with planets in no-nonsense Capricorn and teams up with the Sun in friendly Aquarius. As a result, relationships could be a point of contention today if we feel like we're not getting our needs met or if there's a lack of teamwork or cooperation.

With the Libra Moon teaming up with the Sun in Aquarius in the mid-morning, we're encouraged to collaborate, share, and hold space for others. By the late afternoon, the Libra Moon teams up with adventurous Mars in Sagittarius, which motivates us to make honesty the best policy in dealing with others. This Moon-Mars combo can also be good for creative inspiration.

By the evening, the Moon leaves airy Libra for the emotional depths of Scorpio. With the Moon in Scorpio, the focus in on our deepest feelings and desires, as well as our need for intimacy.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your February 2020 Monthly Horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

As hard as you might want to prove yourself to others today, know that you might not receive the attention or praise that you're craving. Instead, seek out your friends and those that keep you inspired. If a relationship isn't working despite your efforts, it may be time to end it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It could feel like a plan isn't coming together the way you want, but it could be that you're misdirecting your energy towards things you shouldn't be concerned with right now. In what ways can you better make use of your time? Collaborating with others could be useful.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may need to draw some boundaries within a romantic connection if it feels like you're investing more into it than the person you're connecting with. Too, it may be time to be honest with yourself as to whether it's time for you to move on.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be seeking support from others or someone close to you today, and it may seem like you're not getting what you need. This might be one of those time where you need to be more proactive about taking care of yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

When it comes to your social life, you may need to pay closer attention to the quality of interactions that you're having with others. In other words, it's time to stop wasting time on connections that bring you little reward or value. In your romantic life, sparks could fly today.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your insecurities could be triggered today, and it could have you thinking that someone is more talented, exciting, etc. than you and that's not the case. Embrace your worth and the things that make you special. Remember, what you see on the surface isn't always the real deal.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A family matter or home related situation could have you stressed today. But be mindful of being too accommodating now as your best course of action is to speak up and express yourself. By affirming your voice and consequently yourself, you affirm your worth.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You could have a lot on your mind today, though it's possible that you're making something out to be much larger than it is. For now, try and focus on the things that you can control rather than the things that you cannot.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Be mindful of comparing yourself and your progress to that of your peers today, as your path is different for a reason. Instead, work on embracing what you've done thus far and the things that make you unique. Don't get sucked into negative thinking.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You could be exceptionally hard on yourself today, but it's important for you to take a step back and see how far you've come. Know that your worth isn't tied up in how well you perform or how much you accomplish.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be feeling dejected or disappointed today, as it might seem that something you've been envisioning isn't coming together. For now, be careful of focusing too much on the negative. Seek out the people and things that boost your spirits and inspire you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A friend could be demanding more of you than you can afford to give today. Know that it's OK for you to say "no" if you need to. Solitude can be useful for you in terms of finding clarity and goal setting.