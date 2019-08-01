Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

Coming fresh off of yesterday's New Moon in Pisces, which marks a time of renewal, today's a day where we can make magic when we align our head with our heart. With the moon still in Pisces, we're in the mood to do something creative, romantic, or whatever feels good to the soul. With the moon teaming up with dreamy Neptune in Pisces in the early afternoon, we should get the intuitive insight we need to move forward.

By the late afternoon, the Pisces Moon teams up with bountiful Jupiter in Capricorn while the Sun in Pisces teams up with ambitious Mars in Capricorn by late this evening. This is the kind of planetary combo that can help us with making a dream come true, especially when we believe that we can while putting in the effort to make it happen.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your February 2020 Monthly Horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You might be feeling low-energy today, but taking time to slow down and regroup isn't just necessary, it also helps you to tune out the noise so you can tune into yourself. You can accomplish more and do things better when you're feeling calm, refreshed, and inspired.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You get by with the help of your friends today, so reach out and let them know what you need. Too, your hopes and wishes have a better chance of coming true if you take a leap of faith. If you want to see change, start by embodying the change you want to see.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You have the chance to make some significant progress in your career and it's all because your know-how and appeal are hard to deny. Don't let impostor syndrome trick you into playing yourself small or letting an opportunity slip past you. Keep your eyes on the prize.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You're in the mood to take off, or at least do something that feeds your soul. Today encourages you to do that. Meanwhile, when it comes to getting something you're envisioning off the ground, working with a partner or a mentor-like figure is the way to go.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You're focused on your money today and if you've been worried about cash, there's a good chance that things could work in your favor when you're proactive in taking a responsible and practical approach to the matter. Don't leave anything to chance.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Partnerships and collaborations could bring you an opportunity or a chance for success today as people want to connect and partner up with you, both in business and your love life. Either way, don't be afraid to let your talent or your authentic self shine.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You want to be useful and more in alignment with your calling, but if your current job or a current project isn't offering you that, you get the green light to go after what will. No need to settle for things that don't fulfill you. Meanwhile, take care of your well-being.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Love and romance are on the menu today and if you're looking to meet someone special, this could be the day for it, especially when you take time to invest in what you love. If attached, spend time rekindling the spark with your love. Too, your creativity is on point.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

It's time to draw inward and reflect for a bit, Sagittarius. How do you feel? How's your family? How's your home space looking? If it's been a while since you've given attention to these areas, today is a good day for it. Just try not to dwell too hard on the past.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You're encouraged to keep your thoughts on as many good things as possible today. Seek out ways you can bring more beauty, peace, and gratitude into your life, as well as those around you, through your words and thoughts. You are an inspiration.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

It's possible that you could receive an opportunity to make more money or improve your finances if you can see just how much you're worth. At the same time, know that something you want is making its way to you even if doesn't seem like it right now.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You're charming and alluring and today you're reminded of just how far you can go when you have confidence in yourself and your abilities. When you're able to see the beauty in your reflection, others will see it too. No need to worry about the competition.