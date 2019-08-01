Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

There may be lots of tension, weird vibes, and moodiness to go around today thanks to a game-changing and highly emotional Lunar Eclipse in Cancer. Since Lunar Eclipses usually coincide with the ending of a major chapter and a big push forward, this eclipse pushes us to take an honest look at where we've been allowing ourselves to go unfulfilled, unloved, and undernourished, so that we can begin doing the work necessary to turn things around.

With this eclipse opposing multiple planets in no-nonsense Capricorn, which includes tough Saturn and powerful Pluto, things may feel weightier and more significant than some of the eclipses past. The key to handling this eclipse energy means being receptive to change and having a willingness to leave the past behind, no matter how hard it may be.

Since this eclipse is also in family-oriented Cancer, we're also encouraged to seek out the people we love and the spaces and places that provide us with nurturing and care, as well as foster community. Though there may be things going on in the world that may be chaotic and out of our control, this Lunar Eclipse in Cancer pushes us to find an anchor within ourselves and each other.

The good news is that the Cancer Moon teams up with compassionate and inspirational Neptune in Pisces near the start of the day, which could offer us a glimpse of hope and faith in something much bigger and better.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your January 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

A home or family-related matter comes to a head today. As a result, you may be pushed to challenge something within the dynamics of a family relationship or something you've been taught by those that came before you. In other words, you can't define yourself by your past anymore.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might have an a-ha moment today concerning the ways in which you may be giving in to self-limiting thinking or avoiding speaking your truth. Though this realization could be an emotional one, know that you're due for a catharsis of sorts. That's how you get to the heart of the matter.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You could reach an important turning point today when it comes to a financial matter as you're pushed to accept that what you have or don't have in your bank account has no real bearing on who you are as a person. Not that having money and resources is a bad thing, you're just better.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You're called to see yourself in a whole new light now, and doing so means working on shedding the self-doubt and the unsupportive people in your life that have been holding you back up until now. Here's where you're called to hold yourself accountable to yourself. Be brave.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Today could be extra emotional for you as feelings centered on the past come bubbling to the surface. You might find yourself feeling a sense of longing or a dissatisfaction that may be hard to shake. That's a good thing though because it means you're on your way to finding that satisfaction.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

As easy as it is for you to do things all on your own, today you may be thrown into a situation that requires you to call on others for help or to admit (if only to yourself) that you can't do everything all on your own. Support is available if you truly want it. Too, release lackluster friendships.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Your career is in the spotlight now and you could find yourself making a swift exit from your current job or career path in favor of something fulfilling. At the same time, you're pushed to examine the ways you may be seeking outside validation so that you can find strength within yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

As much as you might want to predict the outcome of your next major decision or bring an idea that you've been working on to life, you still need to make room for the multiple outcomes and possibilities that can happen without getting too attached to any one. Open your mind.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

While you might be swimming in an ocean of emotions today, recognize that these feelings are showing you where you might be trading off substance for instant gratification. Sometimes getting what you want requires patience and a willingness to hold out for the real deal.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You expect a lot from yourself and demand a lot from others but you're asked to go easy on yourself and those that you might be connecting with. This doesn't mean throwing accountability or boundaries out of the window, but it does mean making room for grace, compassion, and tenderness.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might find that the way that you've been used to doing something or a habit or routine that you've been accustomed to has to change now, especially when it comes to your health and wellbeing. At the same time, know that worry isn't a form of productivity. Handling your biz is.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

A romantic relationship could reach new heights or burn out completely depending on dedicated you are to your own joy and self-development. Either way, it's time to give yourself space to delve into your passions, so you can continue cultivating a self that you can love.