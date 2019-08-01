Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

Today might feel a bit weightier than usual as the Sun joins forces with no-nonsense Saturn in Capricorn, which pushes us to be accountable and responsible in how we conduct ourselves and approach our goals. Though this kind of planetary combination can also be quite discouraging if we allow it, making it easy for us to be way too hard on ourselves or others, especially as the Moon moves into analytical Virgo in the a.m.

However, if we're willing to employ some constructive criticism and practical problem-solving, this planetary match up of planets in Virgo and Capricorn can be helpful for planning, setting goals, and putting in the work necessary to achieve them. With the Virgo Moon meeting up with unconventional Uranus in Taurus as well, we get the creative inspiration needed to break away from what's stale, stagnant, and overdone.

By the afternoon, love planet Venus leaves cool-headed Aquarius for romantic and compassionate Pisces. With Venus in Pisces, we get a dose of some much needed creativity, calm, and tenderness. When the Virgo Moon squares off with Mars in adventurous Sagittarius later tonight, some calm and kindness will go a long way. While this Moon-Mars combo can give us the motivation we need to jump on a project or idea, we'll need to be mindful of being argumentative, restless, or spreading ourselves too thin.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your January 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might feel like you're fighting an uphill battle today in accomplishing your goals but recognize that the fight isn't over. While you may need to exercise some patience and discipline to move forward, know that you are making progress. Don't forget to take a time out.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You can turn a creative project or idea into something worthwhile now as long as you're open to learning and don't allow yourself to become too pessimistic about whether you can pull it off. The truth of the matter is that you can, but you need a fresh approach. Your network is a resource.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're thinking about your stability and financial security today and while it may be easy to get discouraged around a financial situation, it's possible for you to find a way out of it if you exercise discipline and focus. At the end of the day, remember how resilient you are. Your career improves.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You can accomplish a lot with the help of someone significant today as long as you're receptive to the assistance or support. On a different note, you might feel a bit more sensitive to others than usual now, making it necessary to establish boundaries with others. Enjoy your freedom.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You've got a lot on your plate now and you might not know where to start. Though be careful of beating yourself up around the progress that you're making. As long as you're investing your time and energy wisely, towards things that have real value to you, you can't lose.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

The spotlight is on you today and when it comes to your mood and what you're feeling, you're at your best when you carve out some time for fun or something you're passionate about. Seek out ways to build your confidence. Put your talents on display. Your relationships get a boost.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might not have the get-up-and-go attitude that you're used to today, which is a clear sign that you need to pull back and take care of your well-being. Too, if you've been feeling worried about something, you're reminded of how strong you are. Utilize community or family support.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your mind might be extra serious today, but you can do great things when you channel that mental energy into a project or activity that requires your sharp mind. Your friendships can be a source of emotional support, so talk about what's on your mind. Romance and creativity improves.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're focused on your career and goals today and it's important that the only validation that you seek for your accomplishments is your own. Also, it may be time to be a bit more picky and choosy about the work or responsibilities you take on. Tame your impulsiveness. Find your peace.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're the star of the show now and you've got the power to not only scale mountains but to actually move them, too. However, it's time to let go of old version of yourself in order to succeed. Speak with compassion. Dare to look on the bright side. Value the beauty in your life.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

While you might be feeling heavy today, know that trying to stave off or ignore what you feel will only prolong the process of getting through it. The discomfort you feel, tells you that you're ready for a change. By valuing yourself and honoring your needs, you'll initiate the process of change.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're the cosmic darling now, which means that more love, affection, and good things are coming your way. Though if you truly want to be on the receiving end, make sure you recognize you deserve it. In relationships, go where you are loved, valued, and supported. That's how you win.