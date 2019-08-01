Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The Moon remains in partnership-oriented Libra today, keeping the focus on relationships and the connections we share with others. Too, the Moon in Libra invites us to take a look at where we might be feeling unbalanced so we can re-calibrate and find some middle ground.

The need to achieve balance will be important in early a.m. as the Moon squares off with expansive Jupiter in Capricorn, which reminds us not to overdo it or overindulge in things that might not be good for us.

By the mid-afternoon, intellectual Mercury leaves practical Capricorn for unconventional Aquarius. With Mercury in Aquarius, we're in the mood for fresh ideas, freedom of thought and opinions, and to find like-minded people with whom we can share time, ideas, and information.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You may have a lot you're trying to accomplish now, which is notable and noble, but in order to secure the opportunities you're seeking, it's time to network and connect with others. You never know who's around you and what kind of connections folks might have. Be open.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You're no stranger to hard work but today you're reminded not to undersell yourself, as there are people taking notice of your work and you could be receiving some fanfare and accolades soon. Too, keep an eye out for learning opportunities that can boost your resume.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

If a romantic situation has gone sour and it's proving to be more trouble than it's worth, free yourself and move on. On a different note, when it comes to your creative gifts, you're reminded of how far you can take them. Don't let self-doubt cheat you out of an opportunity.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You may have lots of folks vying for your time and attention today, but it's important that you pull back and be choosier about who gets your time and when. In terms of your finances, some bookkeeping is in order. You might be able to find a solution to a pressing money matter.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might have lots going on today and if you aren't careful — you could feel like you're spinning your wheels and getting very little done. If you need help, enlisting the help of an accountability partner could help you stay focused and cover more ground. Utilize your connections.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You might be in the mood to spend some cash and if you are, your best bet is to splurge on yourself or anything related to your self-care. You spend so much time giving to others, it's high time that you give back to yourself. Your health and well-being are a priority now. Pay attention.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You might be feeling a bit sensitive and in your feelings today, making it the perfect time to scale back and center yourself. If you need a break, you're encouraged to seek out things that bring some fun and excitement into your life (in a healthy way of course). Romance picks up.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might feel pulled between your social commitments and wanting to stay in and sleep today, but it's your need for rest that wins out. If you need to cancel or reschedule on folks, don't feel too bad about it. Spending time at home or with close family is the medicine you need now.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might feel a bit like an outsider today when it comes to your peers or a circle of folks that you know. Fear not, because the cosmos is pushing you to get out and establish new friendships that are more in line with you and the person you're becoming. Go and get social.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You're focused on your goals and career and as much as you might want to impress others today, self-acceptance is where your attention is called. In terms of money and finances, a new opportunity or offer could come your way but make sure you honor your value. Get paid.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might have some fears or worry about whether something you want will work out. Though now that where your thoughts go, that's where the energy flows so try and stay focused on the things that you do want to happen. You just might be surprised at how things come together.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You might feel yourself slowing down a bit after so much contact with friends and the outside world. Now's the time when your mind needs a rest, so make sure to carve out time to get it. Some alone time might also give you the opportunity to work on a solo project you've been putting off.