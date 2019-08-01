Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The day gets off to a bumpy start as the aggressive Aries Moon squares off with tough Pluto and no-nonsense Saturn in practical Capricorn in the a.m. Under this planetary weather we might feel blocked, frustrated, and unable to compromise or let things go. Luckily, the Aries Moon teams up with friendly Mercury in Aquarius, which can help us with finding innovative solutions to our challenges and getting the help or support we need.

By the evening, the vibe of the day slows down significantly as the Moon moves into laid-back Taurus. With the Moon in Taurus, we should find ourselves in the mood to take it easy and do things that bring us pleasure, like eating a good meal or taking a nap.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your February 2020 Monthly Horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Frustrations might arise today when it comes to a goal you're working on. You might either feel blocked or thwarted in some way despite your best efforts. Don't try and force things to work. Take a step back and try to see things from a different angle. You've got what it takes.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're reminded not to take things too seriously today. Sometimes you have to let things go, especially if it's not worth fighting over. Though if something is really bothering you, you'll have your chance to express it. Meanwhile, try to take some time out for yourself. Self-care is priority.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

People could be taxing on you and your energy today or a friend could be asking more of you than you can afford to give right now. Either way, you need to take a step back and take a time out. Some alone time and rest is exactly what you need to clear your head and feed your spirit.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It might be hard for you to stay focused on your career or your goals today as someone's negativity or overbearing behavior could be taking the wind out of your sails. No need to give any of these folks energy. Exercise your boundaries and seek out the support of your friends.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might feel some angst today as it seems like something you're working towards isn't coming together the way you want. Exercise some patience and you'll get where you want. Meanwhile, you may need to focus more on your wellbeing in order to be clear and focused.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A love connection could get glitchy today, but it's important that you take nothing personally if someone is getting under your skin. If looking for love, do more things that keep your spirits high. On a different note, it might be time to drop a creative project that's not working out.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might not be seeing eye-to-eye with someone close to you today. Though instead of bending over backwards and trying to keep the peace at all costs, it's best to honor your own feelings, no matter how uncomfortable they might be. Emotional honesty is what's needed here.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might have a lot to do today, but you could avoid frustration by releasing some control and allowing others to provide you with input or assistance. Letting people know how they can show up for you, increases the odds that they'll actually show up. No need to be a hero.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might need to go easy on the spending today and try to stave off the need for instant gratification. In love, you're reminded that you don't have to settle. When it comes to work, give more time and attention to your wellbeing and creating a smarter work schedule.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A home or family-related issue could be a source of frustration today. Though remember, it's not your job to shoulder the responsibility of others or to let guilt be a source of motivation. Too, are you getting enough emotional nourishment? Make your joy a top priority today.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might have lots on your mind and lots to do but it may feel like you're running in circles. Take some time out to talk about what you're feeling to someone you trust as it could alleviate the pressure. Slow down, as well. Seek out ways to get grounded and centered within yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your finances could be the thing that annoys you today, as it might seem like a goal or a wish isn't coming true because of a money situation. Know that this issue is temporary and you're being asked to come up with a better plan. A solution is closer than you think.