Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The Moon finishes out her transit through steady and stable Taurus today, encouraging us to take things nice and easy today. With the Moon in Taurus, we usually find ourselves in the mood for the things that make us feel good, whether it's a good meal, a good nap, or doing an activity that we love.

With the Moon teaming up with no-nonsense Saturn and powerful Pluto in Capricorn during the first half of the day, we get the push needed to complete a project or a tough task, as planets in earth signs a are most helpful when it comes to getting a job done.

By the late evening, the Moon moves to chatty and curious Gemini, which should put us in the mood to socialize, entertain new ideas and information, and engage in some hands-on learning.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your January 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Patience is required now as the things you want to materialize slowly come together. To get the most out of the day, make sure you're acknowledging your progress and not comparing yourself to others or measuring your value by what you have (or don't). Switch your perspective.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You should be feeling pretty confident today, which should help you with moving past a challenge. At the same time, you might find yourself less interested in the validation of others. And as such, you might feel happier because you're living more authentically.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be feeling more emotional or weighed down than usual today, but know that a catharsis is coming. If you've been holding on to something, you might be ready to finally release it. In the meantime, be gentle with yourself and express what you feel.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A friend could come to your rescue, so be open to receiving help or or being direct and asking for it. When it comes to your interactions with others today, think in terms of quality over quantity. You're in need of some downtime and rest. Seek out the people and things that replenish you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're feeling motivated today to see your goals through which should have you feeling like you're in alignment with your purpose. If not, take some time to evaluate your game plan rather than trying to force things to happen. Taking a different approach to your goals may be required.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You should be in good spirits today as you're getting closer to making something you've been envisioning come true. You should start to see some results based on what you've been creating. Overall, it's your time to bask in the spotlight. Know you deserve all the accolades you receive.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You could receive some sort of good news or support at a financial level that helps to improve your sense of security or stability. Perhaps your partner receives a boost in their income or you find a workable solution to make your money stretch. Either way, stay optimistic about the future.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

When it comes to getting things done today, your best bet is to work within a team or look to ways you can collaborate with others. People are a resource, so it's best to reach out and connect with them. Too, if your mind is heavy, try and connect with someone you love. Vent.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Things should pick up for you financially today. You could end up receiving a job offer, a new client, or a bump in income. Just make sure that you remain diligent when it comes to managing your cash. On a separate note, a relationship could use your attention. Check in.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're feeling more confident in your talents and abilities today, putting you in the driver's seat when it comes to securing a new opportunity. In other words, there's very little that can stop you now. Romantically, you're also winning. Just continue taking care of you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might have a hard time getting going today as your body and soul still need a time out. However, if you've been stressing over something or someone, you might find the strength and resilience you need to find some healthy detachment. Get out of the house and go have fun.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You could experience a moment of being in the right place at the right time today, which could spark a connection or a conversation that could help you with making a wish come true. Don't be shy in reaching out to connect with folks. There'll be plenty of time to rest later.