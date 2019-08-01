Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The Moon is in curious and social Gemini today, putting us in the mood to stimulate our minds, share ideas, and connect with others. Since Gemini is a multifaceted sign, we might find ourselves looking to delve into a myriad of interests or activities today.

For those of us looking for a creative spark, today could bring a mother lode of inspiration as the Sun in ambitious and enterprising Capricorn teams up with dreamy Neptune in Pisces in the early a.m. This Sun-Neptune combination can not only give us the creative direction needed, it can also help us with making a dream into something real.

With the Gemini Moon opposing Mars in Sagittarius in the early morning as well, we may feel especially motivated to go after a big idea or vision. Though with Capricorn season still on, we're reminded to take things slow.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your January 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Be careful of spreading yourself in one too many directions today or allowing too many distractions. However, if you take a moment to tune in, you might come with an idea that's worth its weight in gold. Consider what resonates most with you and start from there. Humor is an ally.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You can be quite generous with your time and resources, but you may need to pull back and be a little more conservative with how you spend both. At the same time, be mindful of your spending if you're trying to keep up with others. You don't have anything to prove. You're already worthy.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Be selective about the company you keep today as not everyone might have your best interest at heart. Too, you're in need of some nourishment and self-care, so don't feel guilty in exercising your boundaries. In business, an opportunity could come through. Think on it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might feel pulled between wanting to sleep and wanting to work, but know this, just because you can do something doesn't mean that you should. In other words, in what ways can you be a bit more patient or be more intentional with your actions? A collaboration could be a blessing.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be feeling a bit restless today and the best way to feed it is by scheduling some time with friends or doing something you enjoy, like entertaining a new hobby. Adventure is the goal. On another note, today might motivate you to purge something you no longer need.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

There might be some tension between your professional life and your private life today. The key to finding peace rests on giving your attention to the things that feed you emotionally. When it comes to love and romance, you could meet a charmer. Take time to investigate.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

When it comes to decision making, be mindful of asking for too many opinions or the input of others as it's also necessary to trust yourself and follow your instincts. As long as you honor your truth you can't go wrong. Meanwhile, home and family life are a balm you need right now.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If you have a shared financial obligation, it might be time to have a sit-down with the other parties involved and re-negotiate the terms or handle some accounting duties. Remember you are worthy of getting what you desire, but just make sure you really want what you want.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Someone could come to you for help but be mindful of giving too much to those that drain you. At the same time, reach out and collaborate with others instead of trying to go it alone. As independent as you are, you still need people too, Sagittarius. Value your connection to community.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your focus is on your health and well-being today and as such, you're called to find healthy outlets to channel your anger instead of letting it fester and stew. Meanwhile, today could be the start of something special, if you're willing to follow your creative inspiration. Believe in you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Today, seek out ways that you can channel your creative energy and give an outlet to your thoughts and ideas. Remember, you're a trendsetter, so now's the time to embrace the things that make you stand out from the crowd. A blessing could come through for you. Have faith.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may have some big goals now for your career and long-term plans but if you want to accomplish those goals, you're going to need do it from a centered and emotionally-grounded place. Time is on your side now, so there's no need to rush. People you know can be a resource to you.