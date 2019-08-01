Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The Moon continues her stay in chatty and intellectual Gemini, encouraging us to learn, write, communicate, and look on the lighter side of life.

The day opens with communicative Mercury in practical Capricorn teaming up with dreamy Neptune in Pisces. Together, this planetary combo can be good for bringing a creative idea or project to fruition or finding some hope in the darkness. Since Gemini energy (along with the upcoming and game-changing Lunar Eclipse in Cancer) can have our nerves feeling jangled, this Mercury-Neptune combo also encourages us to seek out things that are calming and soothing to the mind.

By later this evening, we get an extra dose of good vibes as the Moon in Gemini teams up with friendly Venus in Aquarius, putting us in the mood to connect with friends and the folks we love.



If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

If things have felt frustrating or high-pressure up until now, you're reminded to have faith that things are working on your behalf even if you can't immediately see it. Try not to fear the worst. If you need some help with keeping hope alive, connect with your friends.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

If you've been wishing for something good, there's a good chance that you could receive some promising news or signs that what you've been asking for is about to come through. The key here is believing that it's already yours, especially when it comes to something career-related.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

If things have seemed bleak in terms of your finances, today brings you a solution, or at the very least, some comfort that things are turning around. Recognize that you are worthy. On a different note, a change in environment can be both inspiring and refreshing. Be adventurous.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You might be feeling moodier than usual today but talking to your partner or someone that you love could give you the dose of optimism and inspiration that you need. Too, be careful of giving too much attention to things that zap your energy and joy. Connect with purpose.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You're called to align your head with your heart today for any decisions that may come up as both your intuition and your judgement are spot on. If things around you seem a bit heavy, remember that you are a light. Be the change you want to see in the world. Spend time with familiar faces.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Someone could catch your eye now and it's possible that it could develop into something special as long as you know that your presence in this connection is enough. Meanwhile, when it comes to work-related projects, you should receive some encouragement you're on the right track.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

In what ways can you care for your mental health today? A conversation with a beloved family member or a close friend could be the balm your soul needs right now. Open up and discuss what's on your mind. When it comes to romance, love is sweet when you dare to venture out.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Creatively, you're unstoppable today and it's possible that whatever you dream up or put your mind to can become real. Though it's up to you to see both the possibility and the small details needed to make things come together. Time spent nourishing and honoring what you love will help.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might be thinking about your finances today and dreaming up things you'd like to manifest for the long-term. Know that your dreams are possible, if you're willing to create a practical means of getting there. Talking to a finance expert could help. Meanwhile, get out and get social.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You've got the gift of gab today, which could help you with securing an opportunity or getting the outcome you're seeking. Stay open and receptive and you can't lose. Too, when you speak with compassion and understanding, people connect with you most. Financially, the picture looks promising.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You could receive some last minute financial help or assistance today that could help to restore some of the faith that you've lost. Too, you could also receive some encouragement in terms of just how valuable you are. Know that you are loved. Stand up and stand out. Celebrate yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Believe in yourself and your vision as you've got exactly what it takes for you to get to where you want to go. Don't let anyone tell you any different. For now, pull back a bit and focus on your needs for now. Be an anchor unto yourself. Now's the time to tap into what lifts your soul.