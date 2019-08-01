Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

It may be hard to ignore what we're feeling today, with the Moon entering tenderhearted Cancer in the wee hours of the morning. With the Moon in Cancer (which is a prelude to the January 10th Lunar Eclipse), we might find ourselves feeling moodier, more nostalgic, and more sensitive than usual. Plus, these tender feelings may intensify later in the morning as the Moon squares off with wounded Chiron in Aries.

For those of us that may need some assistance getting through the day, today is a perfect time for seeking out the people and things that offer us comfort, support, and healthy emotional nourishment. Since the Cancer Moon will also be teaming up with unconventional Uranus in Taurus in the morning as well, we can use this time as an opportunity to break away from unhealthy habits and take a fresh approach towards getting our needs met.

Later in the evening, the Moon opposes expansive Jupiter in Capricorn which can heighten the mood, for better or worse. The best way to harness this Moon-Jupiter combo is to focus on things that offer us hope and inspiration.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your January 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You might find yourself deep in your feels today, but this may be your cue to reach out to those you love. Don't bother trying to soldier through or think you have to keep up appearances. Make your emotional well-being a priority. Choose differently. The world can wait.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

In terms of communication, you don't need to know everything or need to always be right. But you do need to honor your truth. How you get that truth out is important though as now is not the time to sugarcoat or play down what's on your mind and how you're feeling. Speak up.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Change is due where your finances are concerned. Improving your money habits can help you improve your financial security, but the true key is honoring your worth and to examine the ways you may be discouraging yourself in going after what you want. It's time for a new narrative.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The spotlight is on you and you're craving something more out of life. As long as you believe in your own power and look to qualified peeps to help you get your plans off the ground, you can get what you've been craving. However, be mindful of spending too much time around naysayers.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

If you need to withdraw today, pay attention to that feeling. Though you may have lots on your plate, your homework for today is doing things that prioritize your health and peace of mind. If some of that time is spent napping or chilling out, so be it. Be intentional with your energy.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

When it comes to getting something you've been hoping and wishing for, you should be able to find the help and resources you need. Don't be afraid to call in some favors, as you've earned them. As amazing as you are on your own, now's the time to embrace and tap into your community.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

It's time to make some moves when it comes to your career. Though to get the ball rolling, it may require that you pay more attention to the ways that you aren't being fulfilled, so you can give time to the things that will fulfill you. There's a good chance you already know what those things are.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

There's this saying that goes something like "scared money don't make money". Basically, it means that if you don't take a risk on something you want, you'll never know the pleasure of having it. Today, you're called to take a risk. You might just be pleasantly surprised at what awaits you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Intimacy and vulnerability may sound like scary concepts to a freedom-loving sign like you but remember, Sagittarius, you are not an island. In fact, you're about to learn a valuable lesson or two on the power of a deeply shared bond with another. Financially, it's time for a new direction.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Teamwork and collaboration are where it's at for you as joining forces with others can help you to become a force to be reckoned with in your own right. A business venture could be offered to you that could pay off down the road. Meanwhile in love, things are beginning to get serious.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

It might be hard to be around others today but sometimes if you want to feel better, it helps to do something nice for others. In what ways can you keep the good vibes and blessings going around? In what ways can you be a gift or blessing unto yourself? You don't have to go it alone.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

What makes you feel good, Pisces? If it's been a while since your heart truly sang with something, now's the time for you to rekindle your magic. Having trouble figuring out what to get into? Give yourself some permission to explore. This is not about having things all figured out.