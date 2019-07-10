We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for July 10, 2019.

The Moon enters passionate and seductive Scorpio in the early A.M. With the Moon in Scorpio, we can expect our intuition and emotions to be higher than usual, especially as the Moon squares off with Mercury (retrograde) and aggressive Mars in Leo. As such, we may need to work hard to keep cool and avoid getting sucked into unnecessary drama. Though this cosmic combination can be good for anything that requires passion and creativity.

Since the Scorpio Moon will also oppose unconventional Uranus in Taurus by the late afternoon, an innovative approach is also encouraged. However, this Moon-Uranus combo can also trigger situations that may be emotionally upsetting. The best way to handle this cosmic energy is by using it to break free of anything that may be emotionally weighing us down.

By the late evening, the tension calms down a bit as the Scorpio Moon teams up with love planet Venus in tenderhearted Cancer. This Moon-Venus combination can be good for connecting with others from a heartfelt place and getting the emotional nourishment we need.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your July 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You often have no problem going full throttle when it comes to going after what you want, but today you're asked to get clear on what you really desire, especially in terms of a romantic or financial situation. Overall, be intentional with your energy. Listen to your heart.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might not be seeing eye to eye with your partner, a roommate, or someone close to you today. While the issue shouldn't be swept under the rug, it may help for you to take a step back and rethink your approach to the situation. It's possible for everyone to get on the same page.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might feel like you're running around in circles today, which could cause you lots of frustration. However, instead of trying to force things to happen, you may need to release control for a bit and reevaluate what deserves your time and energy. Remember, your time is valuable.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Have you been giving too much to a romantic relationship with little return on your investment? Today asks you to evaluate where you're putting your energy and to avoid settling for less. Take time to love up on yourself. In terms of your creative talents, don't undersell yourself.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A home or family related matter could push your buttons in the worst way today, but it's important to remember that you have control over how you react. Meanwhile, when it comes to achieving your goals, you may need to step out of your comfort zone. Make time for self-care.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might have a lot on your mind today, but you may want to be mindful about who you share it with. Look to those that you trust, especially if you need to get something off your chest or share your thoughts, as they can help you to "workshop" your approach or ideas.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A sudden expense or another kind of glitch could throw a wrench in your plans, specifically where your finances are concerned or when it comes to getting something you want. However, know that this problem is temporary. You're so much more than what you have or don't.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A professional relationship could have you seeing red today. Though if this relationship has been consistently problematic, you're encouraged to begin plotting your exit strategy rather than trying to hold on to something that isn't working. Overall, it's time to reevaluate your goals.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might have some big plans at the ready and you're eager to make them happen. However, you might find that your energy isn't where you need it to be right now. This is a good thing as not only do you need the rest, you need to work out the details of your plan. Go slow.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A friend or someone you know could be demanding more of you than you can afford to give right now. As such, you may need to exercise some boundaries and protect your energy. Seek out those that nourish you rather than drain you. You deserve to be spoiled and loved up on too.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

When it comes to your goals and ambitions, be careful of sharing too much of your plans or your progress with the naysayers in your life. As a matter of fact, you're called to be more discerning about who you share your plans with and when. Break free of unsupportive people.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

The plans you have for today may be met with delays, glitches, and other disruptions, which could have you ready to run for the hills. Before you get overwhelmed, be open to making last minute adjustments where needed. Making time for fun can alleviate stress.