We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for July 11, 2019.

"Intensity" might be the word of the day with the Moon in all-or-nothing Scorpio and aggressive Mars in Leo squaring off with unconventional Uranus in Taurus by the mid-afternoon. With the Moon in Scorpio heightening our emotions, it might be hard to avoid losing our cool under this Mars-Uranus combination.

Luckily, the Moon teams up with pragmatic Saturn in Capricorn, as well as compassionate Neptune in Pisces and the Sun in tenderhearted Cancer to help us find the objectivity or sensitivity we need to keep the peace. However, if we need to accomplish something that requires an innovative or a fresh approach, this Mars-Uranus combination can give us the boost that we need. And with the Scorpio Moon teaming up with powerful Pluto in Capricorn by the evening, we should find the determination we need to press forward as well.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your July 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

What you thought you wanted in terms of an intimate relationship might change now, which could either help you to access a deeper form of intimacy or give you the chance to walk away from an unhealthy relationship (or relationship pattern). Release.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

A significant relationship is on your mind today and you might be wondering if it gives you the freedom to truly be yourself. If no, you might find yourself motivated to make some changes with it that helps you with reclaiming your independence. Have a heart to heart.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You could have a realization today when it comes to how much energy and effort your willing (or no longer willing) to put into a project or plan. If you find yourself feeling less motivated to about a particular project, that's not a bad thing. Be more intentional with your time.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You're in the spotlight now and it's time to start breaking free of old programming getting in the way of you being recognized for the things that make you unique. On the same token, there's no need for outside validation. By daring to set the trend, others will jump on board.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might be thinking of taking a risk or switching directions when it comes to a professional goal. Though in order for you to make things happen, you'll have to come from a grounded and confident place. Don't be afraid to trust yourself. You know exactly what to do.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You could have an a-ha moment today that helps you to see more possibilities or solutions than you thought. Be mindful of clinging to self-limiting beliefs as things could actually turn out better than you had hoped they could. It's time for you to write a new narrative.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

What you value is changing and the changes are helping you to become conscientious about what you're willing to spend your resources on. If you're not getting an equitable return on the investment that you're making in something or someone, you're called to let it go.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

The focus is on you and your needs today and in order to get those needs met, you may need to change how you connect with others. Too, it could be possible that you need to distance yourself from someone that may not be giving you the care that you need. Change begins with you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You may need to pull back a bit today and give yourself some time to rest and recharge your batteries. Taking some time to yourself can also help you to gain clarity around something you've been obsessing over. Meanwhile, it's time to develop better habits for productivity.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

With your creative energy at a high now, you can find ways to channel it by spending tie around those and in places that inspire you. On a separate topic, while you value your independence, know that you don't always have to go it alone. You have folks that want to support you. Let them.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You're focused on your professional life now, which could help you with furthering a goal or project. However, if you want to succeed, try not to let self-doubt get a hold of you. Know that have a choice in how you respond to fear. One way is by breaking away from past. Start fresh.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You're called to have more faith in yourself and your ability to make your dreams real. Doing this work may require that you take on a fresh perspective. If you've been subscribing to an old story that says you can't have what you want or don't deserve it, it's time to change that.