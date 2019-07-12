We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for July 12, 2019.

After a rather intense week, the vibe lightens up significantly thanks to the Moon entering happy-go-lucky Sagittarius in the late morning. With the Moon in Sagittarius, we should find ourselves feeling more upbeat, optimistic and ready for a good laugh.

This theme will be especially strong by the late afternoon as the Sagittarius Moon teams up with chatty Mercury in fun-loving Leo. Though with Mercury still retrograde this is a perfect time for reconnecting with old friends, revisiting old haunts, or working out the details on a major plan.

By the late evening the Moon teams up with wounded Chiron in Aries, which suggests that some fun and adventure can be a source of healing now.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your July 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You might find yourself feeling inspired today, making it the perfect time to reconnect to a hobby, interest, or passion. Looking at a creative project with a new pair of eyes could help you to perfect it. Overall, seek out ways that you can rekindle your spark, romance included.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

A heart-to-heart conversation may be needed between you and someone you're close to, specifically where it pertains to unfinished business. If you're worried about how the convo will go, there's a good chances things will go a lot better than you anticipate. Have faith.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's all about the people you know now, and reconnecting with someone from your past could be just the thing you need whether for fun or for work. If you've been working on bringing an idea to life, discussing it with someone knowledgeable could provide you with valuable advice.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You're focused on your to-do list today and the first order of the day is following up on anything related to your money. This might include tracking down money owed to you, following up on a job application, or reviewing your weekly budget to make sure you're on track.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

If your brain is feeling fried right now, today encourages you to take a time out and do something fun. Being proactive about your joy is a form of self-care. On a different note, when it comes to a romantic connection, a heartfelt conversation could put you in good spirits.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You might not be in an outgoing mood today, which is a sign that you need to take some time out and rest. Home and family could be a bright spot for you today, especially if you've been feeling moody or stressed out. Talking to someone you love could help you ease your mind.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Your popularity soars today and you're more than happy to socialize, making today the perfect time to catch up and spend time with old friends. At the same time, today provides you with the opportunity to fine tune your future goals. Too, you could receive good news.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

If you've been job hunting, you could receive some promising news today, especially if it's news that you've been waiting on. Though overall, you're reminded to be confident in your worth and the skills you're bringing to the table. If working on a project, rethink your goals.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

If you've been feeling a bit low lately, today should offer you a much needed reprieve. Look to ways that you could stir up a little adventure today, even if it's by way of a film, book, or a quick jaunt. On the same token, a current situation calls for a new outlook. You have options.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You might be feeling low-energy today. Though instead of trying to fight against the flow, it's best to just go with it. Recharging now will help you to be on your A game later. In terms of your finances, something you were worried or frustrated over could work itself out.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

If you're looking to rekindle the spark between you and your partner, seek out ways you can break up your shared routine and try something new. On another note, if you thought a professional relationship or connection was dead, there's a chance you could get a second chance.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You're focused on your career and goals today and as such you've probably got some big plans. Before you rush to the finish line, it's best to slow down and focus on the small details for now. Doing so can help you avoid big headaches down the line. Take heart that it's all coming together.