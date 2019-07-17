We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for July 17, 2019.

The intensity from yesterday's Lunar Eclipse in Capricorn is still lingering in the air, which could still have us a bit in our feels, especially as love planet Venus in tenderhearted Cancer opposes tough Saturn in Capricorn at the start of the day. Under this Venus-Saturn opposition there could be some difficulties in getting what we want in terms of relationships or finances. For many of us, this challenging cosmic energy could bring up hard feelings around self-worth.

The best way to handle the cosmic weather of the moment calls us to release our attachment to certain outcomes or people while seeking out outlets that provide a soothing, nurturing, or spiritually rewarding experience. With the Moon entering friendly and innovative Aquarius in the early morning, connecting with a good friend could help us get through the more challenging periods of the day.

However, with the Aquarius Moon opposing Mercury retrograde in passionate Leo later in the morning we may need to be extra mindful of arguments and misunderstandings, especially as the Moon goes on to square off with unpredictable Uranus in Taurus by the late afternoon. Still, we can use this Moon-Uranus energy to assist us with breaking free of anything or anyone that may be emotionally stifling.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your July 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Your friendships come into the spotlight today and if you've been in one that seems largely non-reciprocal, you could find yourself in your feelings about it. Talking about what you feel could help but you may need to release this person. In terms of your goals, don't get discouraged.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You're focused on your goals and ambitions today, though it may be hard for you to stay optimistic about where you're headed. If something isn't coming together right now, try not to take it personally. Talking to friends or those that inspire you can refresh your energy and your thinking.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You might be feeling extra touchy or opinionated today as a means of trying to cover up any insecurity that you might be feeling now. The key here is recognizing that you don't need to prove anything to anyone, so try not to take things too personally. Believe in your own magic.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You might be feeling like the attention or love that you want from someone in particular may be impossible for you to get, which could have you doubting your lovableness or worth. For now, self-love is the best love for you. Know there's much more out there for you.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

A significant relationship is highlighted now and it's possible that you could be struggling between seeing this person as they are and how you want them to be. If you've been too hard on someone, compassion may be needed. If you've been too easy, glow slow and trust your intuition.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

If you've been overextending yourself to someone or something, it's possible that you could feel taken for granted now. As such, you may need to pull back a bit and focus on your own well-being. Seek out those that you know truly have your back. Release a lopsided relationship.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

There may be some friction between you and a romantic interest today, which may require you to acknowledge an uncomfortable truth. Above all, know that the only person's behavior you can control is yours. Be authentic and you create space for authenticity in the connection.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You and your partner, roommate, or family member could be on different pages today. Though what comes up now could pave the way for each of you to be able to put this situation to rest once and for all. This might require taking a more detached and objective approach.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

When it comes to getting ahead today, you're reminded to give up trying to control the outcome on any one particular thing. When you approach a situation without a fear of change or uncertainty, you might find that you end up with exactly what you need. Be open.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You could be unsure of your worth now based on money offered (or not) for your creative gifts or due to an uncertain romantic situation. To move past this, you're called to honor your worth by remembering that others cannot define you or your value, only you can do that.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

When it comes to how you feel today, you're reminded that the best way to get what you need emotionally is to speak up and ask for it, even if it feels awkward or uncomfortable to do so. Breaking away from old patterns in terms of how you relate to others will benefit you.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You might not be sure if you want some quiet time or if you want to be social. Either way, you're called to be selective about the company you choose. Seek out those that inspire and recharge you. Meanwhile, you could receive some insight today that could be a breakthrough of sorts.