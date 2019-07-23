We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for July 23, 2019.

The fun and vibrant energy continues as the Moon remains in fiery and adventurous Aries. At the start of the day, the Aries Moon teams up with bold Mars in Leo which should give us the boost we need to seize the day and make things happen. With this Moon-Mars combo giving us the courage and motivation needed to go after what we want we can't lose, especially as the Moon goes on to team up with happy-go-lucky Jupiter in Sagittarius by the early afternoon.

By the late afternoon, the vibe gets a bit heavier as the Aries Moon squares off with serious Saturn in Capricorn. While this can be a combination that can help us find the determination and grit we need to move past a challenge, we'll have to be mindful of losing our confidence or being too hard on ourselves.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your July 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're starting to feel like your old self again, Aries, that adventurous, confident, and fun-loving part of yourself. That's why it's important that you don't be too hard on yourself today. Be disciplined but don't be too self-critical. Celebrate your progress and lean in to get things done.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might not be feeling as energetic or motivated today. Though this could be a good time to put in some energy into taking care of your spiritual and emotional well-being. This might require clearing the air or telling someone how you honestly feel, even if it's tough to do so.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your powers of persuasion are on ten today, making this the perfect time to hold conversations or meetings that could lead to something bigger. On a similar note, if you can use a pick-me-up, this is the perfect time to connect with friends. Too, your ideas are on fire.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If you've been looking for a new gig, you could receive an exciting new opportunity or some promising news for your professional life. Though you're encouraged to go after what you want today, as success favors the bold and daring now. Just make sure to keep naysayers at arm's length.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You're feeling more confident and focused than you have in a while and as such, you're reminded of just how much you can accomplish when you put your mind and energy into it. At the same time, you're reminded to remain selective about what you're putting your energy into.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You might be feeling moody blue today, but usually that's a sign that you need to take more time out to nourish and care for yourself. Don't feel guilty if you need to stop the world for a minute and take a break. Be proactive about securing your own joy. For now, the world can wait.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Today is all about teamwork and collaborations. However, if you find yourself needing some help and support,, don't be shy in letting others know as you do have folks in your corner that are ready to help. Seek out those that inspire and fuel you. Be wary of those that drain you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You're focused on your to-do list today and you've got the motivation and the lucky mojo behind you right now to make good things happen. However, if you really want to get ahead, be mindful of being too hard on yourself or seeing the glass half empty. What's meant for you will find you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

When it comes to your creative gifts, you're reminded to believe in yourself today. You've got the right amount of talent, charisma, and know-how to get to where you want to be so don't sell yourself short. In love, you're encouraged to let your true self shine through.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

A home or family related matter is where you're focused today and you may be called to be transparent and honest with someone in your family or someone you live with when it comes to your feelings. While doing so could be difficult for you, it could help lighten your load.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Your thoughts could be heavy today. However, it's possible that you could be making a situation out to be more than what it is. Either way, you'll need to be proactive about finding your happiness. Spending time with loved could be a boost. Honor your boundaries as well as your genius.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Keep your eyes on the prize today as a professional opportunity could offer you the leg up you're seeking. As long as you know your worth and recognize how much you have to offer, you're unstoppable and the cash on the table is negotiable. Be upfront about what you want. You can get it.