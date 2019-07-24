We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for July 24, 2019.

There might be a few bumps in the morning, with the tough Aries Moon fighting it out with Venus and Mercury (retrograde) in tenderhearted Cancer. As such, we may have to exercise patience with one another to avoid the misunderstandings and hurt feelings that could come up now.

However, things smooth out significantly when the Moon shifts into grounded and laid back Taurus by the late afternoon. With the Moon in Taurus, we should find ourselves in the mood for anything comfortable, sensual, and pleasurable. By the late evening, communicative Mercury teams up with Venus in Cancer. With Mercury still retrograde, this could be the perfect time for reconnecting with a loved one or having a heart to heart talk, especially if it's to clear up or address something from the past.

Later tonight, the Taurus Moon squares off with the Sun in confident Leo, which could put us at odds in terms of what we need and what we want. Whichever way we decide to go, the important thing is that we don't settle for less.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your July 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Though you may need to make the first move, this could be a good day to initiate a conversation with a family member or someone close to you if there's been some tension in the air between you. The convo you have could bring peace. Honor what your heart needs, you're worth it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Know that you're true friends will still be your friends even if you have to call them out on a few things or speak your mind. At the same time, if you need to apologize to someone for something that went down in the past, this is a good time to do it. Ground yourself and speak from the heart.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You're plans could be thwarted due to a financial matter, but if you keep the faith, everything will work out as it should. On another note, don't feel pressure to do what everyone else is doing or waste too much time comparing yourself to them. You are already amazing.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You're reminded that you need no one else's permission or validation today but your own. And as such, you might find yourself feeling more confident about yourself in a while. Know that you have the right amount of charm and wit to win today. Don't be afraid to do your own thing.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You may have a realization or an a-ha moment regarding something or someone that you may have been over idealizing. As they say, the truth will set you free, especially if this situation has been one that you've been agonizing over or unable to see clearly. A practical approach is favored now.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

If you've been looking to clear the air with a friend, today's a good day for discussing what you feel, even if you might be afraid to do it. By facing the fear and speaking up, you can get the closure or clarity that you need. Now's the time to honor your truth. Put humility to the side for now.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Be mindful of the naysayers now, when it comes to going after your goals. On a slightly similar note, if a professional relationship needs to come to an end, there's a good chance you'll land on your feet, especially with the kind of rep you've built. Don't be afraid to call in those favors.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

If you've put a project on the back burner, today could be a great opportunity to dust that project off and get back to work. There's a chance you'll be able to see things in a new light which can give you the inspiration you need to move forward. Connect with those that support your dreams.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You may be feeling uncertain about a romantic relationship right now. Though the best way to handle the situation may mean speaking up and letting this person know how you feel, even if it's uncomfortable. Things may turn out better than you think. Align your head with your heart.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

If something has been weighing on you when it comes to a home or family related matter, this could be the time for all involved to make amends or come to a mutually beneficial agreement. Remember, your emotional authenticity is the key to your success. Forgiveness may be necessary.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might be obsessing over something or someone today but the key to your peace of mind may mean focusing only on the things you can control instead of what you can't. Also, try not to be so hard on yourself. Slow and steady wins the race. Connect with someone that grounds you.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

When it comes to love and romance, you're reminded not to sell yourself short. If there's something that you want from a lover, this is the time to speak up and ask for it. There's a good chance that you can get it. If you don't, recognize there's someone out there who'll give you what you want.