We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for July 3, 2019.

The Moon remains in tenderhearted Cancer at the start of the day putting the emphasis on the way we feel, especially as love planet Venus enters Cancer by the late morning.

With Venus in Cancer, we're called to take a nurturing and security-oriented approach when it comes to relationship and financial matters. However, if for any reason there are relationships or financial situations (like a job) that are failing to nurture us, we're encouraged to honor what we value/need so we can attract what will.

Later in the morning the Moon moves to bold and fun-loving Leo, which can help to bring some lighter vibes to mix as we're still coming off of yesterday's emotional Solar Eclipse in Cancer.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your July 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're in the mood for some fun today, but to find the joy, you may need to dig deep. If the things you used to enjoy aren't cutting it, it's time to find new experiences. Doing so can be healing. Meanwhile, seek out the things that inspire you. A convo with a friend could lift your spirits.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's time for you to challenge an old way of thinking and see things from a different point of view. Just because you might not be able to see something materializing right in front of you, doesn't mean that nothing is happening. Trust that what you want is coming together.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You might feel like an odd duck out today, but know that when it comes to the groups you belong to and the connections you make, being your authentic self will help you to align with the right people and make the most out of your relationships. Don't be afraid to go your own way.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You might be miles ahead of everyone else when it comes to the way you think but if you want to see the great places where your innovative ideas can take you, you'll need to stop second guessing yourself or looking to the outside for validation. You're the only validation you need.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

When it comes to making a decision around your career or a current goal, follow your intuition. Trust that you know what you know and don't doubt your smarts or your inner compass. Though if you need a little push, talking with some trusted friends could be helpful for you.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You're feeling inspired now and may be ready to go in a brand new direction, particularly with something you've been planning, but you may be doubting yourself as to whether you can pull this off. For now, it may be best to work behind the scenes as you gain clarity and build confidence.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Be mindful of letting others get under your skin today, especially when it comes to a professional or business relationship. If this has been an ongoing issue, this could be the push you need to go in a new direction. A new opportunity could come through someone you know. Ears open!

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You've got your eye on the prize today and you're ready to impress. Though when it comes to the work that you do, be wary of letting perfectionism get in your way. While bringing your best to the table is a good thing, take care that you're not overextending yourself for validation.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You're in the mood for an escape now. Though before you shirk your responsibilities for the day, changing the way that you approach them could help you get through them faster or find a way to carve out ore time for yourself. In matters of the heart, a serious but healing convo is needed.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Love and intimacy are on the menu today and it's possible that you could have the hots for someone that may be different than your usual type. Don't allow past hurts or disappointments in love deter you from opening your heart. Of course, be discerning but don't assume the worst.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might be in the mood to help others today, but be careful of doing too much. On the flip side, you might need to better learn how to ask for help, if you want to avoid having to do everything yourself. You may be pleasantly surprised to see just how many people want to pitch in.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

In terms of the skills and talents you're offering, today may serve as a reminder not to sell yourself or your talents short. Know that you have something of value to offer and treat it as such. Believing in yourself and your worth will help you to find the success you seek. Take care of you.