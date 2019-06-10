We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for June 10, 2019.

It's a busy, busy day with the Moon in hardworking Virgo and the Sun in multifaceted Gemini. And with both planetary powerhouses squaring off with each other and fighting it out with expansive Jupiter in Sagittarius, it will be hard to feel like we're not being pulled in multiple directions. As such, we may need to be careful of overextending ourselves and taking on too much.

Luckily, the Moon moves into partnership and beauty oriented Libra later in the evening to help us with balancing things out. The Libra Moon encourages us to team up with others as well as seeking out ways that we can invite more peace and harmony into our busy schedules. Though before the Moon enters Libra, the Virgo Moon teams up with powerful Pluto in Capricorn which can help us to pare down and focus only on the things that deserve our attention.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You've got lots on your plate and some big plans to execute. Though in order for you to get your plans off the ground and hit your goals, you'll need to make sure that you pay attention to the small details. If necessary, seek out assistance. Teamwork can make the dream work.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might find that a group or organization that you used to identify with no longer aligns with your values or the person you're becoming. This is OK, as you're being pushed to be a more authentic version of yourself. Use discernment to determine who gets your energy and when.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The spotlight is on you and you could have some big opportunities coming your way. However, you may need to pace yourself and make sure that you're not trying to do too much too soon. Pay attention to what resonates with you emotionally. Your heart will lead the way.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The power of faith will get you far today, especially when it comes to waiting on something you've been wanting to happen. You could receive confirmation that things are beginning to pan out. On the flip side, be mindful of avoiding an uncomfortable truth. Trust the facts.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Your popularity is on the rise thanks to the talents you're bringing to the table. As such, there are people in your circle that may want to help open some doors for you. Though be wise about who you let into your sphere now as you'll want to make sure others have your best interest at heart.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You could make some big strides today when it comes to your goals and career, though you may need to believe in the power of you in order to do so. Be mindful of comparing your progress to others or allowing others to be a distraction for you. Focus on you for now.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You might be craving some adventure now and there's a chance that an opportunity could be presented to you that could take you in a new direction. Before you set sail though, be clear on what you're signing up for. Trust your intuition when it comes to making any decisions.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You could get lucky today when it comes to your money, especially if it involves work that you've put in already. Overall, your financial picture could be brightening up in a way that helps you with moving forward on a long term goal. Be mindful of instant gratification. Don't settle.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You're in the midst of quite a growth spurt now that promises some bigger and better things to come. Though know that growth isn't so much about doing or getting more, sometimes growth is about becoming a better version of yourself. You're on the right track.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Your hard work is paying off where your health and well-being are concerned. If you've been putting in the discipline in taking better care of you, you could see some promising results today. Make time to celebrate any progress that you've made (work included). Find the bright spots.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Authenticity is your key to getting what you want now, whether it's new connections with new people or being recognized for your gifts. Now's not the time for playing yourself small. Have a creative idea? Go with it. Just make sure not to sell yourself short or go over budget.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

The dues that you've been paying could bring you some big returns today, some of which include more confidence in yourself and abilities. Use that confidence to take a risk on something you've been wanting, namely where your career is concerned. A biz relationship could be successful.