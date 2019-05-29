We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your monthly horoscope for June 2019.

It’s all about who and what we know this month as the planets dance between curious and communicative Gemini and community focused Cancer. The New Moon in Gemini (June 3) invites us to engage activities and conversations that spark our imagination while chatty Mercury and the confident Sun entering Cancer (Cancer season begins on June 21) pushes us to engage experiences that touch our hearts.

Meanwhile, the Full Moon in growth-oriented Sagittarius (June 17) pushes us to claim our freedom from anything or anyone hampering our growth while also calling us to get clear about what’s worth growing. With dreamy Neptune going retrograde in Pisces, there will be clarity abound.

Happy Birthday, Cancer!

If you haven’t been feeling as creative as you’re used to being, prepare for a flurry of ideas and fresh insight to come flooding in this month. Some of these ideas you could turn into cash. Though be mindful of clinging to self-limiting beliefs. Reframe your perspective.

Your finances come into focus this month, bringing you the opportunity to find a new gig or increase the money you’re making at your current one. Though you’ll need to be proactive about it. Networking, social media, and social events could bring results.

June brings you a much-needed reset as you might find yourself ready to make some changes when it comes to how you look and feel. Making an upgrade to your wardrobe as well as your beauty or fitness regimen can help you be your best self. Too, release dead-weight relationships.

It’s all about you this month and with all the cosmic magic coming your way, there’s just about nothing that you can’t accomplish now. Though you’ll need to keep the faith and get clear on what you’re willing to say “yes” and “no” to. Use your energy wisely. You've got better things to do.

You get by with some help from your friends this month. Opportunities could come by way of the people you know. Though you’re called to be more mindful of who you’re investing your time and energy in. Meanwhile, your talents could put you in the spotlight.

Your popularity is about to go sky high this month thanks to the professional reputation that you’ve been building. As a result, you could score a major win or opportunity in your career. It’s time for you to step up and take the lead. It's time to confront your fears head on.

This month you might find yourself with a serious case of wanderlust. This is a good thing as you could use the change of scenery and perspective. Expect to challenge self-limiting beliefs and ways of thinking. Career-wise, a bold move/decision could bring results.

This month, you're called to venture to the depths so you can begin addressing the ways you may be selling yourself short. Know that you are worthy enough when it comes to having what you want, including love and intimacy. As such, it's time to challenge your outworn beliefs.

Collaborations and relationships are in the spotlight for you this month and teaming up with others on a professional level could bring you the results you're looking for. Long term love could also be a possibility. On another note, it's time to let go of any self-limiting attitudes. Face your fears.

The focus turns to your well-being this month. Part of this work may include engaging activities and practices that help you with looking and feeling your best. Another part of this work may include paying more attention to your spiritual needs. Connect with those that fuel you.

It's time for you to get out and have some fun this month, so look to the ways that you can engage your passions and find your joy. Allow your curiosity to be your guide and follow-through on the creative inspiration you receive. Love and romance are also a highlight for you too.

Your attention turns inward this month as home and family take center stage. If you've been considering moving or making an addition to your family, this could be a great month to do it. At the same time, you could also hit a big career milestone. Make time to have fun too. Romance is sweet.