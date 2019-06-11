We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for June 11, 2019.

The focus is on how we mate and relate today with the Moon in partnership-oriented Libra. As a result, we may need to be mindful of our feelings as well as those of others today, especially as the Libra Moon squares off with wounded Chiron in Aries at the start of the day, which could have us feeling more sensitive than usual. However, this Moon-Chiron combination could help us with addressing painful issues within a significant relationship, so that we can begin the process of healing.

By the late afternoon, the Libra Moon squares off with chatty Mercury in tenderhearted Cancer. Under this cosmic combo, the chance for misunderstandings and taking things too closely to heart will be high. However, this is also a combo that can help us be proactive in discussing what we feel as a way of improving our relationships to others. We just might need to add a little compassion along the way.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You and your partner or someone close to you could end up in a disagreement today. Know that you have power over how you respond. Though the way you respond may require you giving yourself some space to breathe and discussing it later. Don't take everything to heart.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You could easily feel like you're spinning in circles today, trying to keep up with everything that's on your plate. Don't feel bad about needing a time out or dropping a project entirely. You don't have anything to prove to anyone, nor you do need to play the hero. Take care of you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's time to stop centering the people in your life that drain you or leave you questioning your worth. Meanwhile, when it comes to your creative talents, make sure you're getting your due. Overall, don't settle for less than you deserve. Take up space and allow yourself to flourish.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Be mindful of letting others (especially your family) project their demands and expectations on to you today. If you find yourself feeling off-kilter or being pulled in multiple directions, take a moment to ground and center yourself. Honor your truth and move forward.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might be second-guessing yourself today, which may be preventing you from speaking up or sharing something that you know. As long as you're being guided by your intuition, you can't go wrong. Also, give yourself credit where it's due. Trust your voice and your perspective.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You might find that a group you used to align with is one that no longer matches who you are. This is OK as it means you're growing. On another note, when it comes to a financial plan you're making, don't get discouraged if things aren't coming together fast enough, they will.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

When it comes to your career and achievements, be careful of comparing yourself to others today. Use the achievements that you've made as both your proof of what you can do and your fuel to go higher. Don't allow others to diminish you or your gifts. Put yourself out there.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You may not be seeing something as clearly as you should today, which could be a cue for you to pull back for a bit and regroup. In general, taking a time out could be exactly what your mind and body needs. Know that just because you can do something doesn't mean you should.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Could someone in your circle be demanding more of your time and energy than you can afford to give? It may be time to clear the air. Also, it may be time for a short break from social media if it's draining your energy. Meanwhile, when it comes to your finances, think long term.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

A professional or business relationship may leave much to be desired today, but take care that you're not trying to force this connection because of status or clout. Trust that if you let go of something not quite right for you, you'll create space for something that is right.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might be feeling inspired today to go after something big, but the plans you're trying to make happen may require more attention and detail than you may be ready to give. Instead, focus on what's already on the table and how you can improve that. Don't get sidetracked.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

A love connection might go awry today as the person you've set your sights on may not be able to give you the intimacy and authenticity you need now. Speak up and be honest about what you need, even if it feels uncomfortable. At the same time, hold yourself accountable to your needs.