We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for June 14, 2019.

The Moon remains in all-or-nothing Scorpio today, and with go-getter Mars in Cancer opposing no-nonsense Saturn in Capricorn, we may need to need to take an all-or-nothing approach if we're going to accomplish anything. That's because this Mars-Saturn combination requires lots of patience, determination, and focus to get anything done.

At the same time, the cosmic energy of the day calls for us to check-in with ourselves to make sure that the things we're willing to dig in and work for are things that are truly worth the effort as a rote or half-hearted approach won't do. For some of us, this Mars-Saturn combo may call for us to drop something entirely instead of trying to force what isn't meant to be.

With the Scorpio Moon teaming up with dreamy Neptune in Pisces as well as Mercury and Mars in intuitive Cancer at the start of the day, we're called to focus on what resonates with us at a soul level. Meanwhile, having the Scorpio Moon team up with Saturn in Capricorn can provide us with in-your-face clarity on which direction we should go.

By the late afternoon when the Moon teams up with transformative Pluto in Capricorn, we should find the courage we need to press forward or to release what's no longer working.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your June 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You often have no problem with giving your all when it comes to getting something that you want, but today you're asked to clarify what your desires are. Now's the time for you to be intentional with your energy rather than reactive or impulsive. Take your time. Feel it out.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your thoughts might be heavy today as you may be feeling like you're all out of options and optimism. Trust that all is not lost, as you do have options. Talking to your partner, your friends, or someone that inspires you can help you see the bigger picture. Don't jump to conclusions.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

If you want to hit a financial goal or improve your sense of financial security, now's the time to start working on changing your money habits. While it may take some time to get where you want to be, self-discipline will get you where you want to be. You can do this!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Have you been investing too much into a certain relationship and stuck trying to make things work? Today asks you to evaluate where you're putting your energy and if this relationship is worth the investment you're making. It's OK for you to be a little selfish. Find your joy.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Your energy may not be as high as you'd like to be and that's not necessarily a bad thing. You're being called to pay closer attention to how you're spending your time and energy, especially if you're feeling burned out. Take time to nourish yourself. Quitting isn't a bad thing.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You may be involved in a lot now, specifically when it comes to social engagements or being an active part of your community (including your circle of friends). Though you may be doing so at the risk of your own enjoyment. It's time to pull back and be selective with your company.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You've got big plans when it comes to your career and if you're going to make them happen, you're going to have to reach down deep and do the work. However, take care that what you're going after isn't someone else's version of success. You define what's important to you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You may need to check your beliefs today when it comes to seeing something you've envisioned come to fruition. While it's important to be realistic about where you are, take care that you're not talking yourself out of something before you even get started. Believe in you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might be feeling a bit moody blue today, namely when it comes to getting something or someone you want. Though recognize the delay you're experiencing isn't about denying you what you want, it's helping you to see that you deserve much more. Hold out for something better.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You may need to exercise some boundaries today when it comes to someone that may be demanding too much of your time and attention. Though on another note, someone could show you where you may be a little too rigid or fearful right now. This insight could be enlightening.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Did you know that perfectionism could be a form of procrastination? You may be reminded of this today if you've been dragging your feet on getting something done, either waiting for the perfect time to do it or for you to be able to do it perfectly. Don't let fear get in your way.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Instead of trying to do things the way everyone else has always done things, recognize that your path towards success may look very different from what's already out there. While you can stand to learn from others, don't allow them to be the final word on what you do.