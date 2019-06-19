We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for June 19, 2019.

Today could be a touch and go kind of day, or at the very least, a touchy one. That's because of the multiple planets in no-nonsense Capricorn, fighting it out with the planets in tenderhearted Cancer.

The day kicks off with an opposition between the Capricorn Moon and angsty Mars and Mercury in Cancer, while Mercury also opposes power-hungry Pluto in Capricorn. The result of this planetary combination could not only have us feeling cranky but ready to argue about it too. Though this energy can be good for channeling into new ideas or breaking away from outworn thoughts, feelings, and ways of doing things, especially as the Moon moves into innovative Aquarius by late tonight.

Still, with Mars and Pluto facing off by late tonight, we'll have to be mindful of taking things too closely to heart or giving too much energy to people or situations that might be deemed as negative. The Aquarius Moon asks that we remain cool, objective, and detached from unnecessary drama.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your June 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You could be feeling frustrated today because your career or a career-related project isn't moving as fast as you'd like. Try not to be too concerned with things that you can't control as sometimes a delay can help you see where you need to make necessary adjustments.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might feel like you're overloaded with information today, which is a clear sign that you need to be proactive about managing the info that's coming to you. Be mindful of getting caught up in gossip or other people's drama. Put your mental energy towards something worthwhile.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A sudden expense could come up today that could bring up some anxiety for you, but know that the situation is short term. On a similar note, when it comes to negotiating for money, know your worth. Though don't pin all your hopes onto one opportunity. There will be more.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might feel like you're fighting an uphill battle today when it comes to communicating with your partner or someone else. While your feelings may be valid, it may be best to step back and take a breather so you can see things from a different perspective. The answers will come.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Tensions could boil over for you today, especially when it comes to a co-worker or a work related situation. However, speaking up and addressing the issue head on could make the difference between you stewing in your feelings or getting the answers you need. Use tact.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might have some hard and fast ideals about how a romantic relationship is supposed to go but you may need to adjust your expectations. Be careful of putting too much on or into any one person. You don't need to force anything to happen. Leave room for authenticity.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

When it comes to your career or goals today, you might feel like you have something to prove to others. While you may be called to step up and take the lead, take care that you're not being hyper-focused on getting validation from others. To be successful, just be you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Right now it's not being the smartest person in the room or even being right. Right now, it's about being authentic. On a slightly different note, be careful of clinging to a certain belief or ideology, especially if it's limiting you from seeing things with a wider lens. There's more to know.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A financial situation could have you looking for a quick fix to get out of it but doing so may actually make things worse than what they are. While this situation is a temporary one, know that knee jerk reactions won't help. Patience and faith are needed right now. Stop fighting.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Someone could say or do something today that could push your buttons. Though at the end of the day, remember that the only person's actions and behavior that you have control over is your own. Make that your mantra today and you shouldn't have too much difficulty.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If you want something to change, the key to getting what you want may require that you express what you're feeling, even if you feel it will make you look less than perfect or not completely in control. Over-analyzing all the possible outcomes will keep you stuck. Let go.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A friend could come across a bit overbearing today. Be wary of taking anything they may say to you or about you too closely to heart. You can steer clear of the drama by seeking out things that make you happy and remembering what people do is often a reflection of how they feel about themselves.