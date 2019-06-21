We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for June 21, 2019.

The big news of the day comes courtesy of the Summer Solstice, which marks the beginning of Cancer season. With the self-expressive Sun entering the emotional realm of Cancer late tonight, we find our attention turning towards anything and anyone that makes us feel mushy and gooey on the inside. Cancer is the sign associated with family, food, and emotional nourishment.

With the Moon still in friendly Aquarius, the emphasis remains on connecting with our friends and community. Since the Moon will be teaming up with Venus in lighthearted Gemini and Jupiter in happy-go-lucky Sagittarius during the first portion of the day, we should find ourselves feeling good, especially when we connect with others.

Meanwhile, planet Neptune (dreams, illusion) begins its five-month retrograde in intuitive Pisces today, which could help us with clearing up any confusion around anything that we haven't been able to see realistically. At the same time, between multiple planets in Cancer and Neptune in Pisces, our intuition will be a superpower.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your June 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A home or family related matter could be weighing on you today. Though instead of trying to rush in and fix the issue, you may need to come from a more calmer and centered place to solve the problem. In other words, don't force it. Also, a little compassion goes a long way?

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be caught between wanting time to yourself and wanting to keep up with all of the appointments and meetings on your to-do list. Your best bet though, is to be selective about who and what you're giving your energy to right now. And if you need support, call a friend.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might have the urge to splurge today and while that purchase might seem like a good idea now, it's probably best that you focus on your long term financial goals rather than instant gratification. Career-wise, if one door closes now, know that another one will open.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You and your boss or someone you work with might not be on the same page today, which could zap your confidence. Know that you don't have to give your power away to this person. Honor your truth and speak it. Speaking up about how you feel could help you with setting boundaries.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be feeling a bit dejected today about something that hasn't come together in the way you hoped. However, trust that whatever is meant for you will find you, so there's no need to force anything or hold on to anything that's not working. Have faith that you'll get what you need.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It could feel like everyone is pulling at your energy and attention today and you may feel pulled in multiple directions. Communicating what you need as well as what you can and cannot do will help you to avoid burnout and burning bridges. Know that you don't have to be a hero.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A work related situation could get under your skin today that could have you ready to run for the hills. If this has been a recurring issue, then this could give you the push you need to find something better suited for you. It's time to take care of your health and well-being.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might have more than enough on your plate today, which might have you feeling a bit overwhelmed. While you have no trouble taking on a challenge, this might be one of those days where you need to pare down your schedule instead of packing it. Make some time for love and fun.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might need to find the courage to tell a romantic interest how you feel today, especially if it means getting what you need in love. However, the first step in communicating what you need is being honest with yourself first. You have a shot at true intimacy. Take it.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You and your partner or someone you're close to could get into a disagreement today. While tensions could be high now, there's a chance that you two can get back on the same page if you can bring a little tenderness into the situation. You don't always have to be right.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be running around in circles today trying to get everything you need to get done squared away while trying to keep everyone happy while you do it. Here's the thing: that might be impossible to do. For now, focus on what matters most - your own happiness and worth.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

When it comes to your creative gifts, you're reminded not to sell yourself short. You have a lot that you offer to the world and it's high time that you see for yourself what others already see. The thing is that you have to make sure that folks see it and compensate you accordingly.