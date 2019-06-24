We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for June 24, 2019.

Things could get a bit confusing today when it comes to relationship and money related matters, as not only is the Moon in dreamy Pisces, but Venus in Gemini squares off with hazy Neptune in Pisces at the start of the day. The best way to handle this Venus-Neptune transit is to channel it towards creative activities. However, we'll need to be mindful of trying to rescue others or getting sucked in by things that sound too good to be true.

Luckily, the Moon teams up with penetrating Pluto in Capricorn as well as Mercury and Mars in intuitive Cancer later in the day, which should give us the sharp insight and intuition we need in order to make smart choices.

By the late evening, the Moon enters fiery Aries, turning our focus towards our ambitions and passions.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your June 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You might need to take some time and reflect on your next move today as something you believe or hold to be true could be getting in the way of your progress. On a different note, it may be time for you to admit something that you may have been avoiding. Doing so can be empowering.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might be feeling like a plan isn't coming together the way you want, most likely due to a financial issue. Either a major expense is getting in the way or you're spending more money on this plan than you were expecting. Detaching yourself from a specific outcome can alleviate stress.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You're concerned with your career an ambitions today, though you may have to remind yourself to try and not to seek outside validation or approval for your efforts. Remember, you're powerful and capable in your own right. You are where you are because you put yourself there.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You might have a lot on your plate or much that you want to get done today, but you can risk overdoing it and burning yourself out if you don't pace yourself. Sometimes admitting we need help is one of the toughest things that we can do. Today may require doing the tough thing.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Is a friendship or romance demanding a little too much of your emotional energy today? Remember, you have power over whether or not people can push your buttons. As such, you may need to take a step back and look at the situation honestly. Focus on your well-being.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You could be feeling some extra pressure today to try and keep up with the demands of others; from your professional to your personal life. Though you may need to take some time to yourself today and focus on your own joy and what you want. You can't be everything to everyone.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You may be obsessing over something or someone today to the point where it could be affecting your well-being. Instead of giving so much energy to this situation, it may be best to release control over the matter and let it go. What needs to happen will. Trust the process.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

A romantic connection could test both your patience and your self-worth today. While you may like the idea of getting what you can't have, you may need to take a step back and consider a different perspective. You don't need to keep repeating the same unhealthy habits in love.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Home and family make take up a good chunk of your attention today as someone in your home could need your assistance or support. Give where you can but take care that you're not basing your worth on how much you do for others. Financially, it's time to focus on the long term.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You might be feeling a bit more sensitive today when it comes to your work or ideas, which could have you taking someone's criticism or feedback to heart. Whatever you do today, trust your instincts as you know what's best. When you stand in your truth, you stand in your power.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

A friendship or a circle of folks that you might associate with could have you feeling like an outsider today, which could zap your self-worth. While you're usually a friend to everyone, today calls for you to be a friend to yourself. If you need to take time to yourself, do so.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Being upfront and honest about what you need now, even if it makes you uncomfortable, is the best way that you can ensure that you get those needs met. At the very least, your honesty will let you know where you stand with others. Your tried and true friends have your back.