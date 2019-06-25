We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for June 25, 2019.

It's a high energy day with the Moon in passionate Aries. With the Moon in Aries we should find ourselves feeling more restless than usual and ready to embark on a new adventure, project, or mission.

Though the day may start out a bit bumpy as the Aries Moon squares off with the Sun in tenderhearted Cancer early in the A.M. Under this Sun-Moon combination we might feel as though what we want is in conflict with what we need. The best way to handle this cosmic combination is to recognize that we need the support of others in order to achieve our goals. On the flip side, this combo could call for us to assert our individuality if we've become too enmeshed in the identity or concerns of others.

Later in the morning, the Aries Moon teams up with wounded Chiron in Aries which pushes us to work on the challenges that we might be facing in terms of anger, speaking up for ourselves, and taking the initiative.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your June 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might not be seeing eye to eye with a family member or roommate today, which could be causing you confusion and stress. Though it's possible that you could be making the situation out to be bigger than what it really is. Take a step back and try to think about what really matters.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It might be hard for you to hide how you really feel about something today. Though if someone is overstepping your boundaries or taking you for granted in some way, your moment for speaking up may be long overdue. It's OK to put yourself first. Refill your cup so you can help others.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

When it comes to your success and ambitions, you may need to resist the urge to compare yourself or your progress to that of others. While a little competition can be a good thing, take care that you're not looking too far outside of yourself for validation. You're worth so much more.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be ready to give it your all today when it comes to your goals and career, though you may need to take a step back and reconsider what you're putting your time and energy into. Just because you can do something doesn't always mean that you should. Break the status quo.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

There could be something or someone that you're not seeing clearly today, as you may be allowing yourself to see only what you want to see. Though the best way out of the fog you're in is by acknowledging the truth. As they say, it will set you free. Also, keep your standards high.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

An intimate or close relationship could be asking more from you today than you're prepared or feel comfortable enough to give. As such, you may need to get clear on what your boundaries are so you can communicate them. Honor your worth by honoring your principles.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A relationship, whether personal or professional, may not be living up to your idea of success right now. But before you dig in and start fighting to keep things going, consider if it's time for you to go into a brand new direction entirely. What you really want might be found elsewhere.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's possible that you could be biting off more than you can chew today. Your best bet in avoiding drama may involve leaning on others for support. At the same time, be mindful of your spending today as you may end up spending more than you intended. Use your best judgement.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A romantic relationship could be demanding more of you than you're getting in return. As such, it's important to remember that any relationship requires an equal investment from both parties. Be careful of glossing over the facts. The power of discernment will see you through.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/ Bustle

You and your partner or someone you're close to may not be on the same page today, which could cause a lot of frustration. The key to dealing with the situation may involve some compromise on your part. Where can you stand to be a little more flexible or lighthearted?

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It might feel like you're running around in circles today with all of the meetings, calls, projects, and errands on your plate. That's why you'll need to be proactive about setting aside some playtime for yourself. Too, be mindful of giving too much energy to unnecessary busywork.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A potential romantic partner or creative project could have you second guessing your worth today. As such, you're encouraged to pull inward and find your center; to anchor yourself. Speak affirmatively about yourself and look towards media, conversations, and people that uplift you.