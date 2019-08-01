Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The Moon enters partnership-oriented Libra early this AM, putting the focus on relationships and how we can best connect with others. The Moon in Libra asks that we consider the needs and feelings of others in addition to our own.

Since Libra favors balance, beauty, and harmony — today also encourages us to see where we may be feeling out of balance so we can take the right measures to remedy it. Engaging in activities, that spark creativity and steep us in beauty (like art, fashion, or music) could do the trick.

By the afternoon, when the Moon in Libra opposes wounded Chiron in Aries, we'll need to do what we can to maintain our sense of peace and balance as this Moon-Chiron combo could have us feeling more tender or sensitive than usual. However, because this cosmic combination will highlight where you do feel pain (particularly in the context of relationships), it may be best to feel and acknowledge it, so we can begin the process of healing.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your March 2020 Monthly Horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You don't have to go it alone. Keep this message in mind today as the cosmos encourages you to team up with others for the sake of efficiency and your well-being. Too, in what ways do you need to take your own advice?

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're focused on your tasks and responsibilities today and when it comes to the feedback or input of others, be wary of taking things too personally. In the meantime, make sure to do something nice for yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're a team player, but today you're called to flaunt the things that make you stand out from the crowd, even if it feels uncomfortable. The more authentic and self-expressive you are, the more you attract the right people.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Home and family are the focus and you could find reprieve in both. However, today asks you to consider how are you being a home or an anchor unto yourself? Time to pull inward and do for yourself as you do for others.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be a bit restless today, but it's important that you invest your time into things that make sense. Meanwhile, when it comes to what you know (or don't), having a willingness to learn is what makes you smart.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Uncertain as to whether the work you're doing or the impact you've made is actually valuable? It is, specifically if you find worth in what you're doing. Also, where do you need to scale back on your investment in someone?

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

The attention is on you and how you're feeling today and you're reminded that you don't always have to sacrifice your own comfort in order to make others feel comfortable. Take time to look out for you too.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be feeling rundown or, which is a sign that you need to slow down and chill out. No sense in trying to be the hero today, because: 1) it's often a thankless job and 2) there will still be more to do tomorrow.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Network, network, network! Your friends or folks within your community could provide you with an opportunity or the support you're seeking. At the same time, don't forget to pay it forward where you can.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's all about your career and while you might be craving praise from others in terms of your progress or achievements, you're reminded to seek the validation from within. Too, you have more support than you think.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You often have some very strong opinions about the way the world works but now, you're asked to consider if what you have to say can actually help or heal others. Know that not everything warrants your attention.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be craving intimacy now and with the spotlight on you, it's important that you become a bit more picky and choosy about who gets access to you. Consider the connections that hold true value to you.