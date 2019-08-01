Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The Moon is in passionate Scorpio for the day, but the day is actually a lot calmer than we might expect, considering this past week. During the first half of the day, the Scorpio Moon teams up with ambitious Mars in Capricorn and dreamy Neptune in Pisces. Together, this planetary combo can give us the courage, motivation, and vision needed to tackle some of our biggest goals.

Towards the evening, the Moon in Scorpio partners up with expansive Jupiter in Capricorn, which could bring us a little luck if needed. Though for those of us that might be feeling a bit emotional today, this Moon-Jupiter combo pushes us to seek out the people and things that feed our soul.

This theme continues as the Scorpio Moon teams up with the Sun in Pisces a few hours later, which could heighten how we feel. However, since Scorpio and Pisces are signs that value deep bonds with others, tonight is the perfect time to connect with the people we love. With the Scorpio Moon ending the day with a visit with transformative Pluto in Capricorn, we'll be in the mood for some healing vibes.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your March 2020 Monthly Horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You could receive some confirmation today that you're headed in the right direction when it comes to a financial or career-related matter. Your instincts are sharp today, so use them. No need to force things to happen.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Partnership or collaboration is the way to go today, if you want to turn something you've been envisioning into a reality. Even if it's just a matter of needing some hope or extra inspiration, talking to your friends can help.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're focused on your tasks and responsibilities today and with the kind of can-do spirit that you have now, you can accomplish just about anything your heart desires. In terms of money, focus on taking care of the basics.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your romantic life gets a boost today, whether it's with someone new or a person you've been seeing for a while. Meanwhile, when it comes to a creative project, people want to support you and your talents. Be receptive.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Today could be a good time for a home cleaning or organization project, as sprucing up your space could be the mood booster you need right now. If you're really in your feelings, spending time with family could help.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Today, you're reminded that you can get what you want when you speak up and let people know what you need. You are loved, Virgo, and folks want to give back to you. Too, your wit and creative talent can uplift others.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If you've been working on a financial goal, you could see some progress with it today. Meanwhile, when it comes to the kind of work that you do, how can you make it more meaningful to you? Focus on what you value.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be feeling fired up and ready to make things happen today and it's a good chance that you can. Your words and ideas carry power now, so get them out there if you want to spark change. Express yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If a financial matter has been stressing you out, you could get exactly what you need when you need it today, especially if you have a little faith. At the same time, if you need a time out, go ahead and take it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be feeling more confident than you have in a while, Capricorn, which is good place to be. You have folks rallying on your behalf now, so enjoy the popularity. How can you make a difference today?

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

With your attention on your career and ambitions now, know that things are falling into place for you even if you can't immediately see the results. As long as you value yourself and stick to your vision, you can't lose.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're called to step up and be a leader today, whether it comes to your friends or your community. You have the ability to inspire people now, so consider ways in which you can do this. Just be yourself.