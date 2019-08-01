Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

It's the first day of spring here in the Northern Hemisphere, which also means that it's the first day of Aries season. The confident Sun leaves the magical and dreamy realm of Pisces for the fiery and adventurous Aries at 11:50 p.m. ET tonight. With the Sun in Aries, we should find ourselves in the mood for adventure, too, or at the very least, feeling fired up.

Meanwhile, the Moon is in friendly and unconventional Aquarius, putting us in the mood to connect with others and to break the monotony. With the Aquarius Moon squaring off with unconventional Uranus in Taurus at the start of the day, we might also feel a bit unsettled and restless. The best way to channel this energy is by being the change that we'd like to see around us.

By the evening, the Sun makes one last stop while it's still in compassionate Pisces and teams up with serious Saturn in Capricorn. Together, this cosmic combo encourages us to support those that might be in need.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

As independent as you are, you're reminded that you still need friends and a strong community behind you to help you get where you want to go. At the same time, in what ways can you give back to the people that have your back?

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might be caught between sticking to what's safe and wanting to do your own thing and right now, you're being called to follow your heart, especially where it pertains to your goals. Let intuition be your guide.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You might be feeling quite restless today, but you're encouraged to channel the energy into something constructive. Too, when it comes to way you view things, is it time for you to adopt a new point of view? Free your mind.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You might need to be protective of your energy today, specifically when it comes to social media or interacting with people around you, as you need some peace of mind. Seek out supportive people. You can be an inspiration, too.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Partnership and intimacy are on your mind most today and it's possible that you and your love could deepen the bond when you share what's in your heart. If single, you're getting clear on what you need. Stay optimistic!

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You might have a lot on your plate to do today, though you'll need to be mindful of take on too much too soon. Look for ways that you can enlist the help of others in what you need to do. Being vulnerable is a strength.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

It might be time for you to go in a new direction with your love life, or at least be more discerning with your heart. If you have a partner, it's time to spice things up and bring the romance back. Creatively, you've got lots to work with.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

A home or family related matter could get under your skin today, which is why you need an outlet to blow off some steam. What are some ways that you can have fun or bring some joy to your day? Focus on your well-being.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Your mind might be going a mile a minute today, but it's important that you take time to calm yourself and breathe. If anything, you could find a solution to a longstanding problem if you're chill enough. Romance heats up.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Though you're usually prudent with your cash, today calls you to spend a little money on something fun to help keep your spirits up. Also, if a romantic situation is triggering your insecurity, remember how boss you are.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

It might be time for you to step outside of your comfort zone today and actually make your needs known, instead of trying to ignore them or soldier through. It's possible for you to get what you want. Don't be afraid.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You're in need of a time out today, though you might have to fight the urge to stay plugged in. If you must connect with the world, connect with people that can provide you with care and support. Take care of you.