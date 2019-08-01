Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The high energy continues with the Moon still in feisty Aries, putting us in fiery kind of a mood. Though with the confident Sun in Aries teaming up with wounded Chiron at the start of the day, we may not be feeling as confident as we'd like. For some of us, the best way to handle this cosmic combo is to acknowledge what we're feeling and focus a little more on ourselves. For others, this Sun-Chiron combo can be a cue to help or stick up for others.

By the late evening, the Aries Moon squares off with bountiful Jupiter in Capricorn, which could have us feeling extra restless or extra cranky and ramp up our need to do something about it. However, we may need to be careful of biting off more than we can chew or being too indulgent. By late tonight when the Moon squares off with power-hungry Pluto in Capricorn, we'll need to be mindful of letting people get under our skin or being too demanding with others, unless we're fighting for something we believe in.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You often have no trouble taking the lead and motivating others, but today asks you to consider the ways that you need to focus on nurturing yourself. You can't be everything to everyone and that's OK.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You may not be seeing something as clearly as you should today, which is a good indication that you're not ready to make any major decisions. Take a pause for now. You don't always have to have all the answers.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Be mindful of comparing yourself to your friends or peers today, even if it might seem like they might be in a better place than you. You're on your own path for a reason. Continue to stay focused on your goals.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You're focused on your career today, but you might not be feeling that confident right now. But, is that lack of confidence coming from you or from others influencing you? Success can be defined in many different ways.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might be feeling like you're not doing enough today, but you have to be mindful of placing too much importance on productivity. Celebrate the little things you've done so far. Go for quality over quantity.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You might be craving intimacy right now and it might seem far out of your reach. While this moment is temporary, it's important to lean into your feelings. Being honest about what you need will keep you from settling.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

People could be demanding more of you than you might want to give right now, which is a good indication that you'll need to be more direct about what you can or can't do. Don't worry about keeping up appearances.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might have lots going on today, or at the very least, it might be hard to still your mind. While you usually love to stay busy, today is a reminder that being busy isn't always productive. Be choosy with your time.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might want to spend money on something fun or entertaining today, but you'll need to be mindful of overspending. Meanwhile, when it comes to romance, try not to let boredom be the incentive for connection.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You might be feeling homesick or feeling some frustration around a lack of community right now. As such, what are some ways that you can create the community you seek while finding an anchor within yourself?

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Though you often take pride in being unique or quirky, there may still be parts of you that you hide from others. But today you're encouraged to bring it all to the table as you never know who you can inspire.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You may be worried about your finances today but know that the situation is temporary. Too, know that the situation is not an indication of your true value or worth. Be mindful of listening to the naysayers.