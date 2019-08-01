Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The Moon enters warm and playful Leo early this morning, putting us in the mood to have fun, get creative, and show off the things that make us special.

However, the first half of the day could be a little bumpy as the Leo Moon squares off with charming Venus and unconventional Uranus in stable Taurus. As a result, we might have to be mindful of overdoing it on the fun or the need for excitement, as well as indulging in things that might not be that good for us.

By the late morning, the Moon in Leo meets up with wounded Chiron in Aries, which encourages us to engage our passions, playtime, and creativity as a form of healing. For those of us that need an extra boost in self-confidence this Moon-Chiron combo can help.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You might have the urge to spend some big bucks today, but you may want to be a bit more practical with your finances for now. When it comes to having fun, seek out activities that don't require breaking the bank.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your family, roommate, or someone you're close to could be demanding a lot of your time and energy today, but you don't have to give it all to them. In fact, you should definitely make some time to treat and pamper yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You might be pulled in two directions today - kicking back and taking it easy or being your usual sociable self. If feeling anxious or restless, talking to a trusted friend could be helpful. No need to put pressure on yourself to be "on".

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You're focused on your finances today, and it might be hard not to compare yourself to your friends or peers. Take a moment and give yourself some credit for the work you're already doing. You are more than worthy.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might be eager to impress people today, especially when it comes to your career, but there's no need to look outside of yourself for validation. Trust that who you are is already enough. Go with what you know.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

There's a chance that you might it hard for you to see something or someone as clearly as you should today. That's why it'll be important for you to trust your intuition as it won't steer you wrong. Pull back and breathe.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

A friend could be asking a bit more of you than you can afford to give right now. While you often like helping others out, you might need to set some boundaries today when it comes to your time, resources, and energy.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You may be moved to go above and beyond for someone else today, but you're reminded that you don't have to be a hero. Help others where you can, but save a little something for yourself. Consider flying solo for now.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might have a lot that you want to do or accomplish today, but you're reminded to go easy and not bite off more than you can chew. Focus on something you're really passionate about rather than spreading yourself thin.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

A romantic connection may not be offering you the kind of depth or emotional fuel that you crave. However, if you really want that intimacy with someone, you'll need to be honest with yourself (and them) about your deeper needs.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You and someone close to you may not be on the same page today. And while you might want to defend your point of view, know that you don't need to be right. How can you receive what's being said without taking it to heart?

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

When it comes to the work you do, be mindful of placing too much of your worth or value on how much you're accomplishing or doing for others. Being useful and productive is great, but there's so much more to you.