Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The energy in the air is fairly busy today with the Moon still in bold and fiery Leo. With the Leo Moon teaming up with Venus in curious Gemini at the start of the day, we should find ourselves in the mood to socialize, get creative, and show off our skills.

By midday, the vibe gets a bit intense as the Moon in Leo opposes excitable Mars in Aquarius. Under this kind of cosmic combination, we could feel hypersensitive, argumentative, or feeling conflicted between being considerate of others and doing our own thing. This is also the kind of planetary weather that could have us feeling impulsive too. The best way to use this cosmic energy is tap into the generosity of the Leo Moon and use it and our talents to help others.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sureck out your May 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You might feel pulled between wanting to do something big for the people around you and wanting time to yourself. No need to go for big gestures. A check-in call or a text message to a friend can make a big impact, too.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might be feeling pulled between tackling your goals and getting the downtime or time spent with family that you need. Take a step back and try to focus on what's really important. Everything else can wait.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You might have a lot of opinions today, but the need to be right could end up being more trouble than it's worth. In what ways can you have more productive or enjoyable conversations with others on and offline?

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

A financial matter could have you feeling stressed today, but while it's important to be realistic about the matter, it's also important to have faith that things will work out. You just might be pleasantly surprised.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Someone could be doing a lot to ruffle your mane or get under your skin today, know that you have a choice in the matter. Seek out the people that love and support you instead. Return the good vibes tenfold.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You might feel a mixture of being wired and tired today. As such, it's important that you be intentional with how you utilize your time. Focus on things that you enjoy or whatever will reap you the most rewards for your efforts.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

A romantic interest could be behaving weirdly today, and it could have you concerned about the future of the connection between you. Try not to take anything personally. For now, focus on what uplifts you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

A home or family related issue could distract you from your goals or something you've been working toward. Though know that you don't have to give in to the drama. Focus on protecting your energy.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You may be moved to connect with as many people as you can today, but you could easily get overwhelmed or frustrated as a result. In terms of your interactions with others, go for quality over quantity for now.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You might be fiercely conserving your resources, but can you stand to spend a little money on something that contributes to your well-being? Do something kind for yourself so you can do something kind for others.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might be feeling some pent up energy or frustration today, which could make it easy to lash out at others. In what ways can you redirect the energy toward something that lets you blow of steam and have fun?

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You could be feeling some restless or nervous energy today that could affect the way you're physically feeling. Leaning on family or loved ones now could help with relieving the tension. Reorganizing your space could help, too.