Today's Horoscope: November 15, 2019

Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The day gets off to a quick start with the Moon in chatty Gemini teaming up with go-getter Mars in partnership-oriented Libra. Under this cosmic combo we might look to act on a creative idea, have inspiring conversations, or partner with others to get a job done.

By the late morning, the vibe shifts dramatically as the Moon moves home to tenderhearted Cancer, putting us in the mood to slow down, cozy up, and attend to our emotional needs. With the Moon in Cancer, we usually find ourselves feeling a bit more sensitive, nostalgic, or moody than usual, making it a good time to connect with those we love, seek out comfort, and offer nurturing and kindness to others. With the Moon squaring off with wounded Chiron in Aries in the afternoon, we'll need some extra T.L.C.

By the evening, the Cancer Moon teams up with unconventional Uranus in Taurus which can help us with breaking free of the past and creating new, heartwarming memories or new traditions.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your November 2019 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your focus turns inward now as a home or family-related matter could come up for you now. Overall, honor what you feel and feed your soul, especially if you're feeling moody. On a slightly different note, where might you need to leave tradition behind to create your own?

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your ideas and inspiration are at a 10 today, which could help you with turning out something brilliant. The conversations and connections that you engage today encourage you to bring your unique, one-of-a-kind approach to the table. Doing so could bring you an opportunity.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

If money is on your mind now, you may need to avoid making an impulse buy today. Consider ways that you can better manage your cash and keep a budget. Meanwhile, in what ways can you better embrace the things that make you stand out? Honor your value.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

How you're feeling today? This is the pressing question and as such, you may need to open up if you want things to change or for others to respond accordingly. Too, you might be craving some new experiences, or at least wanting to take a new approach, go where your heart wants.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

It's time to pull back from the daily grind and assess if the goals and projects you're invested in are a good fit for you. Not that you have to drop the ball here, but something may need to be released in favor for the things that truly speak to your heart. The rest will sort itself out.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Your social life is in the spotlight and you're in the mood to connect with your friends. This could not only bring you the boost in spirits you need right now but connecting with folks within your circle (on and offline) could bring you a professional opportunity too. Reach out.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

It's all about your career today and you may be feeling a bit anxious today where it pertains to a work-related project or a professional relationship. Remember, what's meant for you will find you while what's not meant for you will run its course. Don't allow others to zap your confidence.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You're in the mood for adventure, making today great for doing anything that opens your heart and feeds your mind. Travel and educational experiences are favored now. Meanwhile, getting a plan off the ground calls for a fresh, innovative approach as well as partnership.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Intimacy is on your mind now as you're encouraged to release past disappointments in love or an unhealthy attachment to someone. Overall, you're called to clear out the garbage to make space for someone much better. Facing what scares you could help.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You're in the mood to connect and collaborate with someone special, either romantically or professionally. A collaboration with someone that matches your talents can bring results, so be open to support or feedback. Too, a talk with someone close to you could be cathartic.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Your schedule is jam packed today. However, you're encouraged to look to ways that you can simplify your life and improve your methods for getting things done. In what ways can you be more intentional with your time and energy? It's time to slow down for a minute and find out.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Your creative juices are at a high today, which can help you clear through a block or find a solution to a tough problem. Don't discount what you know. In terms of romance, you could meet someone new through a shared interest or by engaging your curiosity. You deserve it.