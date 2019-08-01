Today's Horoscope: November 18, 2019

Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

With the Moon in warm and playful Leo, we should find ourselves in a mostly upbeat mood. Usually when the Moon is in this fiery sign, we find ourselves feeling more creative, daring, and romantic. Of course, since Leo often loves the spotlight, we might also be craving more attention.

By the afternoon, there may be a few hiccups to watch out for as the Moon squares off with Mercury retrograde in passionate Scorpio. Under this Moon-Mercury pairing, the drama could run high, which could trigger arguments or have us blowing a situation out of proportion. Still, if there's something that needs to be aired out now, it will be. In fact, the best way to use this cosmic combo is for anything that requires speaking from the heart.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your November 2019 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You might be feeling a bit annoyed with a romantic interest today as you might feel like you're not getting the attention that you want from them. It might be best to let them know how you feel than to pretend like you don't care. No matter what, you'll at least know where you stand.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You and your partner, a family member, or roommate may get under each other's skin today. Though instead of trying to gloss over the situation or be too accommodating, it might be time to discuss the issue as a means of finding a win-win. Be open to something new.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Take care that you're not taking on projects and responsibilities just for the sake of keeping busy today. You need to be more intentional with how you use your time. On a different note, you might need to have an uncomfortable conversation with someone but it can foster your healing.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

A former flame could make a re-appearance today but they could just as quickly remind you why they became a former flame in the first place. Stick to your standards and know your worth. You don't need to move backwards. In terms of your creative gifts, don't undersell yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might find yourself feeling a bit more sensitive than usual and it could be due to a family-related issue or something that happened in the past. The discomfort you feel might be the impetus you need to speak on what's bothering you. It could help you finally resolve the issue.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You might find that your thoughts and words carry extra power and significance now, so it's important to be mindful of where your mind goes and the words you speak. In what ways can you focus more on the things you want as opposed to what you don't? Also, take a time out.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You might feel a sense of frustration today when it comes to something you've been planning or wishing for and a money-related issue. It's not that what you want can't happen. You just need to re-evaluate your budget. Too, don't waste time comparing what you have to what others have.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might be looking for some attention or praise today around recent accomplishments, but it's possible that the accolades you're seeking might not show up in the way you want. As such, you're going to have to be your own biggest cheerleader for now. Speak lovingly of yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might be feeling a bit antsy or restless today. Though before you make a hasty decision or do something impulsive, take some time to slow down and tend to what your heart and soul need now. Meanwhile, it's time for you to release an outworn belief or narrative you've been living.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Signals could get crossed with a friend today or you could feel like an outsider within a group. Take care that you're not making an issue bigger than what it is. However, if it's been an ongoing issue, it's time for you to do something about it. Embrace the way that you feel.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You could have a misunderstanding with someone you work with or a business relationship could rub you the wrong way. Be mindful of taking what other people have to say to heart or allowing someone's critique of you get the best of you. Don't let others diminish your worth.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Now's not the time for beginning new projects or taking on a job that may be too big for you to handle right now. For now, look to ways that you can revise or fine tune a project or idea that you already have in the works, paying careful attention to the small details. Be as efficient as possible.