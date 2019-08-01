Today's Horoscope: November 19, 2019

Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The big cosmic news of the day comes courtesy of ambitious Mars, which leaves intellectual and charming Libra for passionate and seductive Scorpio in the early A.M. With Mars at home in Scorpio, we should find ourselves motivated by our desires, emotions, and the need for intimacy. Since Scorpio is also a sign that deals in the realm of what's hidden, Mars' transit through this sign might also help us to find the courage to face our fears or confront something we've been avoiding.

Meanwhile, the Moon remains in bold and creative Leo, motivating us to follow our heart and show off our talents. With the Moon in Leo teaming up with Venus in adventurous Sagittarius in the early morning followed by bountiful Jupiter in Sagittarius by the late afternoon, the first half of the day calls for us to engage the places, people, and experiences that uplift and enrich us. By seeking out the things that feed the spirit, it will help us avoid getting into unnecessary drama and attention-seeking when the Leo Moon squares off with the Sun in Scorpio later in the afternoon.

By the evening, the Moon moves into conscientious Virgo, putting us in the mood to handle pending projects, tasks, and responsibilities. When the Moon in Virgo teams up with Mars in Scorpio by later tonight, it will be a good time for anything that helps us to "detox" our mind, bodies, or physical environment.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

If there was ever a time for you to listen to your heart or to pursue a creative vision, this is it. Though know that doing so will require that you face something that scares you. Take it slow though. You don't need to force anything. You just need to honor the promises you've made to yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You're used to being the one that others lean on, but today you may be the one in need of some support. In what ways can you connect with people that fuel you and reduce the time spent with those that don't. You may need to be honest about what you feel. Authenticity is the key.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It can be easy to complain about others or the things that bother you but today you're asked to step in and be the change that you want to see. At the same time, the conversations or connections you share today could open up a few doors for you. Trust your instincts.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If you've been looking for a new gig or a side hustle, it's possible that you could make some progress today. However, make sure that you're not settling for something that forces you to shrink yourself or ask for less. You have much that you bring to the table, make sure you honor that.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Romance is a bright spot now but in order to get what (or who) you want, you've got to be clear on what that is. This means tapping into your emotions and your instincts and trusting both. Being emotionally honest with yourself can help you make better decisions. Know your worth.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You might need to take things slow during the first half of the day and focus on the things that nourish your heart and soul. If you need a time out, be vocal about it, rather than waiting for others to give you what you need or pretending you don't need it. Do what you need to do for you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You get by with the help of your friends or community today, so reach out and connect with folks. Too, your powers of persuasion are at an all time high now, which means that you can practically speak (or write) what you want into existence. On another note, go easy on the spending.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You could make some significant headway today when it comes to your career or hitting a financial goal. Though the wins that you get now have much to do with how much you believe in your worth and your ability to get things done. Right now, you're unstoppable, act like it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Yes, Sagittarius, there's still much for you to do and places for you to go. Though know that the opportunities you create now and the goodies you receive come as a result of moving with intention and with patience. It's time to go after what you really care about, anything else is a distraction.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You're encouraged to pull back a bit and take some time for yourself today, even if only to clear your head and check in with how you're feeling. It's possible that a wish or desire can be fulfilled now, but you've got to be optimistic that it can happen. It's all coming together.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

With your career heating up, it's important that you surround yourself with people or collaborate with others that can either help you get where you want to go or at least cheer you on. Reach out to someone that fits the bill. Meanwhile, helping someone in need can be mutually beneficial.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You've got some big things happening when it comes to your professional life and opportunities are abound. However, now's the time to be strategic with what you take on as your focus is quality over quantity right now. This is how you'll build something that will last.