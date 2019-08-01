Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The Moon finishes out her transit in all-or-nothing Scorpio today, teaming up with no-nonsense Saturn and powerful Pluto in Capricorn during the first half of the day. If we have pending projects or responsibilities to take care of, this cosmic combo can give us the perseverance and resolve needed to achieve our goals.

Since Scorpio is a sign that also helps us to purge or release what we no longer need, today could also be a good day for cleaning house, literally and figuratively speaking. The urge to purge may be especially strong now as tomorrow's New Moon in Sagittarius approaches.

By the evening, love planet Venus leaves happy-go-lucky Sagittarius for committed and hardworking Capricorn. With Venus in Capricorn, our values, relationships, and source of pleasure take on a more practical, tangible, and security-oriented means of expression.



If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

When it comes to achieving your goals, you're reminded that everything you need is already within you. All you need to do is dig in and show the world what you've got. And there's a strong chance now that people are going to love what they see. Your work pays off.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your partner or someone close to you can help you with bringing something you're envisioning to life, as long as you're open to the feedback and support. Overall, your pathway to success lies in your ability to learn from others that have new things to teach you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You're focused on your priorities today and as such this could be a good time to work on paring down as opposed to loading up, whether it comes to projects, obligations, or other busywork. In other words, look at ways you can simplify your life. Quality over quantity is the goal.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Relationships get a boost now, no matter if they're romantic, professional, or otherwise. This means that today is a good day for mingling and connecting with others. People are attracted to the things that make you sparkle, so don't dull your glow. Bask in the attention.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might find yourself busy working on a home or family-related project today. As a result, you'll find joy now in being of service to others. Meanwhile, when it comes to your health and well-being, your focus is to find ways to feel better in your body. Take care of you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You might receive some promising news today about a creative project that you're working on, or you could be offered an opportunity based on your creative gifts. Either way, this is your reminder not to sell yourself short because you have lots be proud of now. Too, love is sweet.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You're focused on your long-term security now and in terms of your money, it's about being more practical with it. Look to ways that you can better save your cash or at least spend it on necessities opposed to things you don't need. Too, in what ways can you invest in your living space?

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

If there's an obstacle in your way, you've got exactly what it takes to overcome it. All you need to do is believe in you. On a somewhat similar note, if you want to bring an idea to life, your passion coupled with a strategy will get the job done. Your words and wit can move mountains.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Although your season is in full swing, you might find yourself feeling a bit quieter and unusually mellow now. That's because you're being called to move with intention rather than impulse. Focusing on the things that really matter will bring you reward. Money improves.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You've got the right charm, power, and expertise now that can help you to get things done. As a result, don't be surprised if people want to get next to you now, because it will be hard to deny your awesomeness. Use the attention to get yourself into the spaces you want to be in most.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You're focused on your goals and ambitions now and if you've been getting the hunch to make a particular decision or move with regards to your goals, now's the time to follow through on that hunch because it's spot on. Remember, you don't need anyone's validation but your own.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You've got some big plans in the works and today should present you with some returns on the hard work you've been doing. Things are beginning to come together. All you need to do is to keep pressing forward. Now is not the time for looking back or sticking to status quo.