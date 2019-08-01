Here’s your daily horoscope for October 22, 2019, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The day gets off to a fairly upbeat start as the Moon — which is currently in playful Leo — teams up with Mars in romantic Libra, which can help us to be more proactive in bringing joy to ourselves and others. Since both Leo and Libra are creative signs, this Moon-Mars pairing can also provide us with inspiration needed to tackle a creative project or endeavor.

By the evening, the vibe gets a bit dicey as the Leo Moon squares off with love planet Venus in all-or-nothing Scorpio. With the Moon and Venus at odds, we may also be at odds with ourselves and others in terms of getting what we need and getting what we want. The best way to handle this cosmic combination is to determine if what we want is a matter of necessity or coming from a place of fear or insecurity.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your October 2019 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your creativity takes center stage today, and as such, you're reminded not to sell yourself — or your gifts — short. Even if there are people who refuse to give you credit where it's due, the important thing is that you remember to give yourself credit. Take ownership of your power.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You and someone close to you may have a hard time seeing eye to eye today. Though this person may be helping you to see or admit the truth about something, even if it feels uncomfortable for you to do so. Now's the time for you to step outside of your comfort zone. Embrace a new direction.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's easy for you to multitask because you're so multifaceted, but today it's less about how much you're doing and more about the quality of work you're bringing to the table. If you need to take a few things off of your schedule, do so. Paring down is what's needed now. Keep it simple.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's possible that a romantic connection may not be living up to your expectations now and leaving you with lots to be desired. If this has been an ongoing issue, it may be time to have an unfiltered conversation with this person. Too, it may be time to move on entirely.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

The attention is on you and what you're feeling today, which may mean you need to be mindful of others pulling on your energy and putting too many demands on you. If you feel inclined to help others today, (a kind gesture can go a long way), it's OK to be discerning in how you help.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might not be feeling one hundred percent today, yet at the same time you might also be trying to keep up with all of the social engagements on your calendar and people in your inbox. However, today is one of those days where you really need to take time out for you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You could be feeling like an odd-duck or an outsider today when it comes to your peers or a group of folks you normally click with. If so, be mindful of comparing yourself to others or allowing this feeling to weigh you down. Embrace your individuality. You're you for a reason.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might find yourself craving attention or praise for your accomplishments today, which could have you feeling unsure of yourself. Now's the time for you to be confident in your skills and what you have to offer. When you know your power, others will know it too.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

There's a chance that you could be craving someone or something now, but either over-idealizing what you want or not entirely clear on what you want. Either way, it's time to take a step back and really focus on what's most important to you now. Look for the value and substance.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

There may be some buzz going around about you now, specifically where it pertains to your career and your reputation. And there's also a chance that you may be feeling like you don't deserve this buzz. Accept it. Soak it up. Remember how powerful you are. You're making an impact!

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It might be hard for you to see eye to eye with your partner or perhaps someone you report to at work. The important thing for you to remember today is to not take their actions or behavior personally as it isn't a reflection of you. It's a reflection of them. Own your "stuff" only.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's possible that you can be taking on way too much today in trying to get a plan or vision off the ground. While you shouldn't ditch your plans entirely, you may need to take a brand new approach or direction in order to get to where you want to go. These kinds of things take time.