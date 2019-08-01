Here’s your daily horoscope for October 23, 2019, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

Today is a big day, as the Sun leaves romantic and carefree Libra for the depths of passionate and seductive Scorpio by the early afternoon. With Scorpio season kicking off, the spotlight will be shining on our desires, passions, and our approach to intimacy.

Since communicative Mercury and love planet Venus have already been in Scorpio for the past couple of weeks, having the Sun join the party brings more attention to the dirty, sexy, and all-consuming areas of our lives.

Later in the afternoon, the Moon moves into analytical Virgo, keying up the desire to get rid of what we don't need as well as the need for self-discipline, especially as the Virgo Moon teams up with the Scorpio Sun just moments later. With Scorpio season being associated with the theme of rebirth, the craving for something fresh continues into the late night with the Virgo Moon teaming up with unconventional Uranus in Taurus.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

How do you keep things running like a well-oiled machine? Well, your homework for today is to work on getting rid of or scaling back on the things that are hampering your ability to do things as efficiently as possible. This may include taking care of money matters you've been avoiding.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Romance is in the air for you today, and it's possible that you could make a love connection while engaging one of your passions or having fun. If you're already in a relationship, today encourages you and your honey to get some quality time in. Keep company with someone you love.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Home and family life take center stage for you now, which makes today a great time for taking care of any outstanding home related tasks on your to-do list. This could include organizing your living space and getting rid of stuff you don't need. A family member could also use your help.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your creative gifts are amplified now, making today the perfect time to jump-start a creative project or pick one back up. Honor your ideas and your instincts now as they're on point. Meanwhile, in matters of the heart, you could meet someone via your social circle. Couples: mix it up.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Stability and security are on your mind today and as a result, you might work on your budget or look at ways that you can better manage your money. While dealing with money can usually be a source of anxiety, today sends you some encouragement that you're on the right track.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Today could be quite a busy day for you, which means that you may need to be careful with who and what you give your attention to. That said, you have the power of persuasion and communication on your side. Use it to speak what you want into existence. Speak your truth.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

If you've been worried about a financial matter, it's possible that you could get the resolution that you've been looking for to this situation. At the very least, the situation could begin showing signs of improvement. Still, remember you're not defined by what you have or don't.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Happy Birthday season, Scorpio! Today you're reminded that when it comes to your hopes and wishes, you've got the confidence, creativity, and the talent to make them come true. Too, you've also got people in your corner that want to help. Give them some room and let them.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Your focused is called to your goals and ambitions today which requires that you pull back from the outside noise of the world and put your attention solely on you and your work. Doing so also requires that you do this from a place of replenishment, not from a place of depletion.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You might find yourself full of vision and inspiration today, which should give you the wind beneath your sails that you've been needing. You have the power to make a big impact with your ideas, knowledge, and creative talents. Know that things work best when you take the off beaten path.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You could receive some sort of acknowledgement today that you're on the right path in terms of your career or goals. Perhaps this acknowledgement could arrive in the form of a sound business decision or you could simply find yourself feeling more empowered in what you do.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Partnership is spotlit for you today, and if you want to get something you've been envisioning off the ground, this is the perfect time to join forces with someone with skills that matches or compliments your own. Working with a mentor or perhaps being a mentor can be rewarding.