Today's Horoscope: October 25, 2019

Here’s your daily horoscope for October 25, 2019, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The Moon completes her transit through detail-oriented Virgo today, which will help us to tie up loose ends and complete pending tasks. Additionally, the Virgo Moon will team up with perceptive Mercury in Scorpio at the start of the day, which will give us the insight and motivation needed to solve a problem or tackle a project.

By the late afternoon, the Moon moves to partnership-oriented Libra, which will put us in the mood to connect and join forces with others. Libra is also associated with beauty, art, and culture, so we might also find ourselves looking for experiences and activities that span these areas.

Later this eve, the Libra Moon moves into an opposition with wounded Chiron in Aries, which could trigger some tender feelings around relationships, compromise, and self-confidence. For some of us, this may mean avoiding taking things too personally, while for others it may require expressing what we feel to another, even if it feels uncomfortable.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your October 2019 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're used to doing things solo, but today you might find yourself in need of help or assistance from another. This is a good thing, as it's important to remember that you can't do it all on your own all the time. Vulnerability is a strength, not a weakness. Joining forces with others can get you far.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You always seem to know exactly what you need to feel good and how to have a good time. However, today you may need to be mindful of overdoing it, as self-discipline is what's called for now. On a similar note, you may need to be more discerning about who you give your time to.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Today, it's not about playing it cool, it's about diving into something you want headfirst. Today asks that you follow your heart and pursue life with passion. If you find the passion lacking, then take this as a sign to go out and seek the people and things that get your heart beating.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If you find yourself dealing with feelings of self-doubt today, take a moment to yourself and get centered. Find your home within yourself. Know that you're more than talented and capable enough to achieve your goals or hold court with the best of them. Believe in you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

When you talk, people listen and it's important for you to remember just how much of an impact that you can make with your words, ideas, and know-how. At the same time, you don't need to know everything and it's OK if you don't. Being open to learning is a sure sign of genius.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might find yourself questioning your worth today and whether you have anything to offer to an intimate relationship. Of course, the answer is yes, but take the question a step further and consider if the person you're entertaining has anything to offer you. Don't settle.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

The spotlight turns to you and your needs today, so don't be shy in speaking up for what you need or spending some extra time with yourself. Be mindful of overextending yourself to others today as well. Know that you don't have anything to prove. Guilt also isn't an option.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You often have no trouble pushing yourself to your limits and coming to the rescue of others but today you're reminded that you don't always have to be the hero, especially if it's always at your expense or well-being. For now, take some time to rest and recharge. Love up on you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You get by with help from your friends today, making this a great time to reach out and connect with them. While you're usually an independent spirit, today asks you to consider the ways in which you can engage your community and be of service to it as well. Be the change you seek.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're focused on your goals and ambitions today, but don't neglect your heart space either. Look to ways that you can get the emotional nourishment that you need. This may mean calling on the support of family, either chosen or blood. It might also mean going easier on yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You often have strong opinions, but when you're sharing them today ask yourself first if what you have to share is hurting or healing others. At the same time, if there's been something on your chest, today offers the opportunity for you to speak on it so that you can begin to heal.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your desires are hard for you to ignore now, which is a good thing as you're finding the courage to get up and go after them. Still, it's important for you to recognize that you're worthy and deserving of getting the juicy stuff that you want, that includes intimacy and financial security.