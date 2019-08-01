Today's Horoscope: October 28, 2019

Here’s your daily horoscope for October 28, 2019, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

Coming off last night's New Moon in Scorpio, the urge to purge and start fresh continues with the Sun in passionate Scorpio opposing unconventional Uranus in Taurus in the early A.M. Meanwhile, the Moon remains in Scorpio, putting us in the mood to pursue our passions and our deepest desires.

With the Moon teaming up with responsible Saturn in Capricorn by the late afternoon, we get the determination and the grit needed to overcome challenges and turn something we've been wanting into a reality. By the evening, the Scorpio Moon teams up with dreamy Neptune in Pisces, providing us with a respite after a busy day. When the Moon and Neptune get together, it's also a time to do something kind for others or anything that fills up our heart space.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your October 2019 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You might find yourself ready to take a new approach to your finances, now which could include a switch in your savings plan or the chance to get rid of a debt or financial obligation faster. Recognize that you deserve to thrive, not merely survive. Don't let crisis be a motivator.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might have to strike a balance today between needing to do things you're own way and needing to work with or rely on others. Not that you should second-guess yourself, but for now having the help of those close to you can get you where you need to go. Be open to compromise.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You may be feeling a bit anxious or unsettled today, but it's a clear indication that you need to take time to focus on your well-being. If something has been weighing heavy on you, it's time to discuss it with someone that can help you work through it. Self-care is your priority.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You might find yourself feeling creatively inspired today which can help you turn a creative project into gold or break out of a creative rut. Now's the time for you to take some chances with something you've been envisioning and dare to bring something different to the table.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Your energy may not be as high as you'd like to be and that's not necessarily a bad thing. You're being called to pay closer attention to how you're spending your time and energy, especially if you're feeling burned out. Take time to nourish yourself. Quitting isn't a bad thing.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You've got the gift of gab now, giving you the chance to make an impact with your thoughts, words, and ideas. As such, don't be shy about thinking outside of the box. You might even need to take a risk and initiate a conversation if you want to see results. People are listening.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You've got big plans when it comes to your career and if you're going to make them happen, you're going to have to reach down deep and do the work. However, take care that what you're going after isn't someone else's version of success. You define what's important to you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You're called to put yourself and your needs first today, which may mean having an uncomfortable conversation with another. Now's the time for breaking free of those that pull too much on your energy or can't offer your the consistency you need. Be discerning with your time.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might be feeling a bit moody blue today, namely when it comes to getting something or someone you want. Though recognize the delay you're experiencing isn't about denying you what you want, it's helping you to see that you deserve much more. Hold out for something better.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You may need to exercise some boundaries today when it comes to someone that may be demanding too much of your time and attention. Though on another note, someone could show you where you may be a little too rigid or fearful right now. This insight could be enlightening.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Did you know that perfectionism could be a form of procrastination? You may be reminded of this today if you've been dragging your feet on getting something done, either waiting for the perfect time to do it or for you to be able to do it perfectly. Don't let fear get in your way.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

It's time for you to challenge something you believe in. You might even find yourself having a realization or an ah-ha moment today, that helps you to see things in a new light and break away from self-limiting thinking. Your dreams can come true, even if a realistic plan is needed.