We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for October 3, 2019.

The Moon remains in adventurous Sagittarius today, keeping us in the mood for new experiences and new places. Though with Sagittarius being a zodiac sign that's also concerned with seeking the truth, we'll also be in the mood to uncover it, especially as communicative Mercury is now in instinctual and investigative Scorpio. With Mercury in Scorpio, we might find ourselves playing detectives now to get to the bottom of a problem or secret.

That sharp Mercury in Scorpio insight will come in handy by the early afternoon, when the Sagittarius Moon squares off with dreamy Neptune in Pisces, which could cloud our judgement and our emotions. The best way to use this Moon-Neptune combo is for anything involving creative or artistic activities or doing something kind for others.

By the late afternoon, we should find ourselves in good spirits as the Moon joins up with bountiful Jupiter in Sagittarius. If we're looking to take a risk on a new opportunity or find ourselves in need of a little luck, this Moon-Jupiter combination can help us find the success we're seeking.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your October 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're reminded to keep the faith if something isn't going the way you want. Focus on what you have control over and allow everything else to unfold organically. Your intuition is razor sharp now, so trust it. But be mindful of obsessing over what you can't control. Things are working in your favor.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You may need to be selective of the company you keep, as you might be extra sensitive to the energy of others. Still, you do have people in your circle that may be worth connecting with today. Your partner or someone close to you could tell you exactly what you need to hear now.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

If one door closes, there's another one open. This is the sentiment for today, namely where your career or a professional relationship is concerned. Though now's the time to be choosy about what you give your time and energy to, as your schedule is about to get busier.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You have lots to do now but you could be taking on more than you can handle. It's time to admit what your limits are. Meanwhile, if you've been feeling stuck where you are, you get the creative inspo you need to make changes. A new hobby could give you the healthy distraction you need.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Things might feel a bit confusing when it comes to love. You're seeking a deeper form of intimacy and it's time to get honest about that with yourself (and with someone you're dating). Trust your instincts now when it comes to a potential love match. The truth will set you free.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You're always eager to help others, but be careful of giving too much today as you could feel like you're being taken for granted. For now, take a moment to draw inward and focus on getting the emotional sustenance that you need. Conversations with friends or siblings can be healing.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You might feel like you don't know if you're coming or going today, which could have you spinning your wheels on things that waste your time and energy. Prioritize your time on things that actually have value to you. Too, give your attention to things that inspire and uplift you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Instant gratification may not be as fulfilling today, whether it comes to something or someone you have your eye on. You might find that what you thought you wanted isn't what you wanted at all. But don't worry, you're about to have more opportunities and connections offered to you than expected.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You're usually on-the-go, though now you're called to slow down a bit and tune into how you feel. Simply put, you need a break. Finding things that put you in a good mood shouldn't be too hard to do. Giving yourself some extra attention will do much for your mind, body, and soul.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

If you're experiencing confusion today about something, chances are you could be making things bigger than what they are. Try not to worry too much, as the thing you need to solve your situation is coming. Your friends or community could be the source of help or support you need.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You could experience some disappointment or confusion now around financial matter. If a decision or agreement is required, try to hold off until you have more info. On the career front, it's time to step up and show off what you know. Doing so, could lead you to something great.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

There's no need for you seek praise from others today as you only need to impress yourself. With all the work that you've been putting in lately, you should receive confirmation of how great of a job you're doing by way of good news or a new opportunity. You've got a vision, go with it.