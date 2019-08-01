We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for October 8, 2019.

The big news of the day comes courtesy of Venus (the planet of love and values), which is leaving airy Libra for the deep waters of Scorpio this afternoon. With Venus in all-or-nothing Scorpio, things like love, relationships, beauty, and pleasure all become more seductive, raw, and intimate. Venus in Scorpio asks that we make sure that whatever we want is 100 percent the real deal, and that we accept no substitutes.

With the Moon still in friendly Aquarius, we're still focused on the connections that we share with our community and those at large. Since the Moon will be teaming up with the Sun in sociable Libra and Jupiter in happy-go-lucky Jupiter during the first half of the day, we should find that socializing, networking, and joining forces with others can lead to opportunity and success. However, with Venus in Scorpio, we're asked to ensure our allegiances are truly worth our time and effort.

By later this evening, ambitious Mars in Libra opposes wounded Chiron in Aries, which could have us feeling touchy, defensive, or ineffective. However, this cosmic combo can help us to see where we may need to be more assertive or where we need to be more open to working with others.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your October 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

When it comes to something you've been planning or envisioning, there's a good chance that it can happen now, namely where a financial matter is concerned. At the same time, make sure what you're pursuing now is really what you want. In terms of friendships, only the tried and true will do.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

If you've been job searching or looking to take a step up in your career, there's a chance that someone is either willing to help you achieve your goal either by a show of support or an employment offer. Relationships are everything to your success now. Someone out there has your back.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You've got a vision that you want to bring to life and it seems there's people in your corner that want to help you to do it. At the same time, you get farthest now when you keep the small details in mind while not losing sight of the bigger picture. Meanwhile, your well-being improves.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Love and romance begin to heat up for you now. Though when it comes to entertaining potential mates and dates, you're encouraged to honor your emotional needs now. Let the power of discernment help you. In terms of your creative gifts, you can attract an opportunity that brings you money.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You're in a sociable mood today, making it the perfect time to initiate the conversations that you want to have, either for business or personal fun. Either way, you're encouraged to connect with those that can offer your substance or stability in some way. Too, family can be a joy and a resource.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You're focused on your health and well-being today which means that it's OK to be picky about who and what you give your time. As such, seek out the the people and activities that inspire, stimulate, and enrich you. Your time and energy is valuable, you have a choice in how you spend it.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Creatively you're on a roll today, which could bring you a moment in the spotlight. However, when it comes to how you show up, make sure you're showing up with your full self. You have much that you offer, so know that you do best when you know your worth. Don't settle for less.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

It's all about getting your emotional nourishment today, which may include some pampering or your favorite indulgences. Let "treat yo'self" be the motto now. Now that your magnetism is about to skyrocket, it's a good time to make sure you're feeling your best on the inside and out.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You're in a chatty mood today, but when it comes to what you share with others know that less is more. Simply put, leave some room for some mystery and let folks come to you. Besides, you might find that you prefer being behind the scenes for now anyway. Nourish your spirit.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You might find your financial situation taking a turn for the better today, which could be a reminder of how necessary it is to keep faith even when things seem like they're not working. Your friends or the community you belong to could help you secure an opportunity or offer.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You've got a lot to celebrate today as word is traveling fast about how talented and impressive you are. As such, you could hit a career milestone now or be offered the chance to step up into a better role. Know that you have fans now, so don't be shy in soaking up the spotlight.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You've got a clear vision of how you'd like your life too unfold now and today you might receive a sign that you're on the right track, so don't compromise on your dreams. Know you're worth it when it comes to getting what you want, and getting it doesn't always have to be a fight.