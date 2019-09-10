We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for September 10, 2019.

The Moon remains in friendly and unconventional Aquarius, pushing us to think outside the box and to look out for others. With the Sun in analytical Virgo opposing dreamy and compassionate Neptune today, the push towards creativity and thinking of others before ourselves increases.

However, under this Sun-Neptune combo, we'll need to be mindful of overextending ourselves to others, losing our confidence, or looking for validation or praise based on how much we do for others. While this cosmic combo can be great for creative projects or bringing some needed sensitivity to the table, we'll also need to be mindful of over-idealizing something or someone. As such, today might not be the best day for making hard and fast decisions.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You have no problem rising to a challenge and with all that's on your plate now, things may seem pretty challenging. However, know that you don't have to be the hero. You may need to revise your approach to a project or drop it entirely if things aren't coming together. Don't take it personal.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You're focused on your goals and career today, both of which asks that you step out into the spotlight now. While you're good at holding space for others, you're asked to make sure that you are also holding space for yourself too. Be careful of sacrificing too much of yourself for friends.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You might have some big dreams that you'd like to see come true now. It's possible to make them happen with a little practicality mixed with creativity. On a different note, be mindful of shooting for an unobtainable goal. Someone else's version of success might not be yours.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You've got the power of persuasion today and as such, you can speak what you want into existence. Though doing so may mean that you'll have to stop doubting yourself or your abilities. Trust your ideas and your voice, especially when it comes to your creative inspiration.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You're often generous to a fault and have no problem with sharing what you have with others. However, take care that you're not basing your worth or your value on how much you do for others today. Be kind, but know your boundaries too. With finances, stay on top pf your cash.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

While you can usually see the potential in others and have no qualms about helping others to realize their potential, today you're asked to take a step back and make room for all of the unrealized potential that exists within yourself. For now, try to see others as they really are.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You often think of others before yourself but today you're asked to guard your energy. In what ways are you playing yourself too small or hiding your talents and the things that make you special? Be mindful putting yourself too far behind the scenes. Your dreams are worth being fulfilled.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Be careful of comparing yourself or your progress to that of others right now, as your path is your path for a reason. If that path seems a bit hazy now, look to those that inspire you but remember, you're here to leave your own unique stamp on the world. Trust in the power of you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

When it comes to your success, you might be feeling unsure of yourself today. Though this could be a call to check in with yourself rather than beat yourself up or seek validation from others that you're on the right track. Your intuition is strong, honor it. Drown out the outside noise.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

While today might not be the best day for making a serious decision, today could provide you with the chance to look at something differently. Perhaps you need to be a bit more optimistic or you need to let go of a self-limiting belief. Either way, what you think is important might not be.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

If you've been holding on to a grudge or a relationship that's become unhealthy for you, today you're called to give yourself permission to let it go. By holding on you're giving your power away. Though you can reclaim your power by putting you and your well-being first. Release.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Although you may be open to joining forces with others or receiving feedback from someone you know, take care that you're not allowing others to have too much say in your life or how you're choosing to live it. At the end of the day, you are your own authority. Trust yourself.