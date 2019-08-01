We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for September 25, 2019.

The Moon remains in bold and creative Leo, which puts an emphasis on following our hearts, having fun, and standing out from the crowd. With the Leo Moon teaming up with happy-go-lucky Jupiter in Sagittarius by mid-morning, following by it teaming up with chatty Mercury in Libra by the early afternoon, the emphasis is on creative inspiration.

However, with love planet Venus in Libra squaring off with serious and somber Saturn in Capricorn by the late afternoon, we might find ourselves struggling with feelings of inadequacy, unworthiness, and an overall sense of lackluster. The best way to handle this difficult cosmic combo is by using it to work on issues around love and money. Boundaries may be needed.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're in the mood to show off your talents today, but you might be feeling like your best efforts are falling flat when it comes to receiving the praise or attention you're seeking. Recognize that now's the time for believing in yourself and the things that make you special. Do your thing.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The focus is on home and family today and you could find yourself feeling taken for granted in some way by those that you love. If so, you may need to pull back a bit and focus on your own emotional nourishment. Too, be vocal about what you're feeling. It can help.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You might be craving the attention of someone special today, but that attention may not be as forthcoming as you want, which could have you second-guessing the connection. If this has been an ongoing issue, you're reminded that there's more out there for you. Focus on your joy.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It might feel like you're not getting what you want right now, perhaps from your partner or someone close to you. However, when it comes to getting your needs met, you may need to speak up and be more vocal about what it is that you need exactly. Don't shortchange yourself.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

The focus is on you now and you might find yourself feeling a bit more tender than usual, especially as it seems like your usual charm and wit seems to be falling flat when it comes to connecting with others. This is one of those days where you need to trust yourself more than anything.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You're in need of some downtime now and you could find yourself feeling a bit guilty today in terms of taking time off. Know that when it comes to denying yourself pleasure, it's akin to denying yourself, period. Through acts of self-care you affirm just how special you are.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You might find yourself feeling lonely or unsupported today, though know that these feelings are most likely rooted in something from your past rather than something that's happening right now. You have people in your corner. Reach out to them. You just might like the response.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might be setting your sights on a long term goal now, whether it be professional or romantic. However, it might feel like something you want is too far out of your reach. It's not. Though you may need to re-frame your thinking around it. Start believing that you are deserving.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might have some big plans for the future but it might seem like you won't be able to make them happen, perhaps due to a financial situation. It can happen but you may need to break the budget down into something more doable. Feeling like an odd-duck? Embrace your individuality.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You might be feeling inadequate or unlovable today, especially in terms of your career or accomplishments. While you might have goals yet to complete, the important thing for you to focus on is how great you are despite the external stuff that defines you. Remember, you define you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

It might be hard for you to hold on to your sense of optimism today as it seems like things aren't working out the way you want. The best way for you to beat the blues though is by leaning on someone close to you, like your partner or a friend. You don't have to soldier through this alone.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You're on top of your to-do list today, though you could be feeling a bit daunted when it comes to handling a financial matter. While your financial obligations are unavoidable, you can get a better handle on them by talking to a money expert or by taking things bit by bit.