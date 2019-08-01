We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for September 26, 2019.

It's a day where we're called to buckle down and focus on our to-do lists with the Moon moving into detail-oriented Virgo in the early morning. With the Moon in Virgo, we'll be most interested in tackling the pending projects, errands, and other responsibilities on our to-do list. Since Virgo is also a zodiac sign associated with being of service to others, we're also called to lend a helping hand where needed, especially with the Sun in partnership-oriented Libra.

By the late afternoon, the Virgo Moon teams up with unconventional Uranus in Taurus, which can help us to find innovative solutions to some of our toughest problems. Though with communicative Mercury squaring off with powerful Pluto by the evening, we'll have to be mindful of overthinking a potential problem or seeing problems where there are none. However, this Mercury-Pluto combination can also help us with getting to the bottom of a situation.

Later in the evening, the Sun in Libra opposes wounded Chiron in Aries, which could zap our self-confidence. The best way to approach healing the wound is to recognize that holding space for others in addition to holding space for ourselves is where we can shine the most.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're focused on hitting your goals today, but in order for you to get things done, not only might you need to silence the inner critic, you might also need to be wary of the criticism of others. Not that you can't receive constructive feedback, but if the feedback isn't constructive, toss it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

More and more, you're being pushed to care less about how others see you and focus more on being you, whatever that might look like for you. Keep this in mind when it comes to taking on extra responsibilities now. Your worth isn't contingent on how much you do for others.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You're called to be honest about what you need and what you're feeling now, rather than trying to ignore it, especially in terms of a romantic situation. The changes you want to see can only begin with you, so what are you ready to change? Hint: know that you are lovable.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your mind is working a mile a minute today and you could end up with lots of great ideas if you stay focused on the right things. Though you'll need to be mindful of letting others, namely your family or relatives, influence you with their negative thinking. Let intuition be your guide.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might feel like you're running in circles today when it comes to either something you're working on or a problem you're trying to solve, which could have you second guessing your know-how. Know that you already bring lots to the table and what you don't know, you can always learn.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

The focus turns to you and how you're feeling today, and it's possible that you could be feeling some insecurity around your worthiness or your talents. Now's the time for you to believe in yourself and honor the things that make you unique, like your unique way of seeing the world.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You might need to have a tough conversation with someone close to you today, especially when it comes to something you've been sitting on for a while. While you may not like to engage in conflict, being direct with others will not only help you but help the relationship as well.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You're thinking about the future now, but you may not be feeling as hopeful or as optimistic as you should. It could be possible that something you're worrying about isn't as bad as you think it might be. Talking with friends or those that inspire you can be helpful now.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You're thinking about your career and your goals but take care that you're not wasting your time comparing yourself and your progress to what others are doing. Remember, you're not defined by external rewards. The only validation you need is your own right now.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Your beliefs/personal philosophy comes into the spotlight today as you may be giving something or someone more credence than you should. In other words, what someone else says or thinks, especially someone of authority, might be their truth but it doesn't have to be yours.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might be telling yourself an old story that's holding you back and keeping you from being your full self. Now's the time for you to break free of that old narrative which may mean admitting that you don't always have the answers, and that this is OK. You are still growing.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

It could be easy for you to forget just how amazing and loved you are today. If you need a reminder, reach out to someone close to you, especially if you need a fresh perspective. Financially, things could seem daunting. Try not to measure your worth by what you have or what you don't.