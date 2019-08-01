We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for September 30, 2019.

The Moon is in all-or-nothing Scorpio today, stirring up our deepest feelings. As such, we might find ourselves engaging or seeking out experiences that involve diving deep into our passions, secrets, and intimate experiences. As Scorpio is a sign that loves to bring up things from the depths and shadows so that it can either be purged, healed, or confronted, we might also find ourselves having an emotional catharsis of sorts.

With the Moon opposing unconventional Uranus in Taurus by the mid-afternoon, the urge to purge will be strong as this cosmic combo pushes us to release what we no longer need in favor for something different. Since Taurus is an earth sign, we might also find ourselves looking to let go of physical items that we no longer need or find useful.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

What you thought you wanted in terms of an intimate relationship might change at this time, which could either help you to access a deeper form of intimacy or give you the opportunity to walk away from an unhealthy relationship (or an unhealthy relationship pattern). Release.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

An important relationship is on your mind now and you may be wondering if it gives you the freedom to truly be who you are. If no, you could find yourself ready to make some changes with the relationship that helps you with reclaiming your independence and authenticity.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You could have an ah-ha moment today in terms of how much energy and time you're willing (or no longer willing) to put into a project or goal. If you find yourself feeling unmotivated about a particular project, that's not a bad thing. You can be more intentional with your time.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You're in the spotlight now which means it's time to stop letting old programming get in the way of you being recognized for the things that make you unique. At the same time, there's no need for outside validation. When you dare to set the trend, others will take your lead.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might be thinking of taking a risk or changing things up in terms of a professional goal. Though in order for you to make things happen, you'll have to come from a grounded and confident place. Lean in and start trusting yourself. You know exactly what to do. Go and do it.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You could have realization today that helps you to see more possibilities or solutions than you thought. Be mindful of clinging to self-limiting beliefs as things could actually turn out better than you had hoped they could. It's time for you to write a new narrative.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

What you value is changing and the changes are helping you to become conscientious about what you're willing to spend your resources on. If you're not getting an equitable return on the investment that you're making in something or someone, you're called to let it go.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

The focus is on you and your needs today and in order to get those needs met, you may need to change how you connect with others. Too, it could be possible that you need to distance yourself from someone that may not be giving you the care that you need. Change begins with you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You may need to pull back a bit today and give yourself some time to rest and recharge your batteries. Taking some time to yourself can also help you to gain clarity around something you've been obsessing over. Meanwhile, it's time to develop better habits for productivity.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

With your creative energy at a high now, you can find ways to channel it by spending tie around those and in places that inspire you. On a separate topic, while you value your independence, know that you don't always have to go it alone. You have folks that want to support you. Let them.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You're focused on your professional life now, which could help you with furthering a goal or project. However, if you want to succeed, try not to let self-doubt get a hold of you. Know that have a choice in how you respond to fear. One way is by breaking away from past. Start fresh.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You're called to have more faith in yourself and your ability to make your dreams real. Doing this work may require that you take on a fresh perspective. If you've been subscribing to an old story that says you can't have what you want or don't deserve it, it's time to change that.