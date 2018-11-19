Toll House's "Lumps Of Coal" Cookie Dough Will Make You Hope You're On The Naughty List

It's almost holiday season, which means it's time for festive cookies and baking! Besides, what's not to love about yummy treats? I think we can all agree that holiday cookies are absolutely the best. This year, there's a new cookie fave in town, per Delish. Nestle Toll House has decided to bless us with their Lumps of Coal cookie dough and it sounds absolutely heavenly.

Bake it for your friends, your neighbors, your coworkers, your significant other, and even your enemies, too (because who else would you give lumps of coal to?). The cookie dough is perfect for chocoholics like myself, and features a rich chocolate cookie dough sprinkled with chocolate morsels dyed red (to make it look like glowing embers — how cute!). I've never been more excited to get coal for the holidays.

According to its product description on Walmart, "This 1 lb. pack includes enough mix to prepare two dozen cookies, so you can easily cater dessert at your next holiday dinner party or Christmas day festivities or stock your cookie jar to facilitate after school snacks."

The best part? The cookie dough sells for just $2.50, so for under 300 pennies you can get yourself 24 delicious treats to savor (or devour, your choice).

Walmart

The dough is currently sold out on Walmart, but will hopefully be back in stock soon. In the meantime, however, check out these four other equally-as-delicious holiday treats!

1 Dark Chocolate Covered Peppermint Joe Joe's Trader Joe's We already know Trader Joe's can do no wrong. But they really changed the game with their their dark chocolate peppermint Joe Joe's. The center is creamy and pepperminty with candy cane pieces sandwiched between two chocolate peppermint wafer cookies. The cookies are then dipped in a rich dark chocolate, and covered with a ton of candy cane pieces to top it all off. These limited edition goodies are only available for a limited time, so run — don't walk — to your local TJ's.

2 Lindor Christmas Snickerdoodle Bag Target Lindor just released their white chocolate Snickerdoodle truffles, and they sound like heaven. These babies have arrived just in time for the holidays as part of Target's exclusive Holiday candy collection. The creamy truffle features a Snickerdoodle flavored center and is surrounded by a white chocolate shell topped with real cookie pieces. I dare you NOT to eat the entire bag.

3 Halo Top Gingerbread House Ice Cream Amazon Halo Top is comin' in clutch yet again with its Gingerbread House ice cream. The flavor was introduced last year and is back for round 2.0. It's packed with icing and cookie pieces, and may actually be better than an IRL gingerbread house.