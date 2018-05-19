Tom Hardy Is At The Royal Wedding & His Friendship With Prince Harry Actually Goes WAY Back

Plenty of celebrities have lined the walk up to St. George's Chapel on Saturday morning for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, among them a world-renowned British actor. Why is Tom Hardy at the royal wedding, though? Well, according to Town and Country, the acclaimed actor has actually known the prince for quite some time. Hardy even shared a cameo with both Harry and William in The Last Jedi, in a scene that was unfortunately cut from the 2017 Star Wars film.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Harry and Hardy were spotted chatting the Audi Polo Challenge charity event two years ago, where both Harry and William were playing on the Audi Team Ultra to raise money for four different royal charities.

More to come...