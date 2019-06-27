This Spider-Man: Far From Home star is your friendly neighborhood celebrity. Tom Holland responded to the fan he rescued in a way that not only would make Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man, proud, but will put a smile on fans' faces. Let's just say that Holland once again showed how wonderful of a person he truly is.

During Far From Home's premiere on June 26 in Hollywood, Holland chatted with Access about him coming to 20-year-old fan Cassidy Ariel's rescue in New York City right before he filmed The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Monday. For those who aren't sure what happened, here's a brief explainer.

Fans waited outside the Manhattan studio behind a barricade in hopes of getting an autograph from the Marvel actor. Once Holland arrived, the crowd got excited. However, as Ariel first detailed on Twitter on June 24, she was crushed against the barricade as a group of adult men, per Ariel, continued to push her forward in order to reach Holland. At one point, she even said she felt like was going to have a "panic attack."

Like the hero he plays in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ariel tweeted that Holland "threatened grown ass men then threw their posters because I was crushed against the barricade." Ariel tweeted further, "This was absolutely INSANE and should NEVER happen....my neck was literally against the barricade with 30 grown men behind me pushing.... ridiculous how people act like you’re not only endangering fans safety but Toms as well."

There is also a video of the scary moment. As you can see in the clip, Holland declared, "I'm gonna throw your sh*t on the ground if you keep pushing her." He also sweetly told Ariel, "Its, OK, I got you. I got you." Oh, by the way, it appears the Avengers: Endgame actor really did throw the posters on the ground, according to a photo tweeted by Ariel.

At the Far From Home red carpet premiere, Holland watched a video of an interview Ariel did with Access in which she explained the situation and thanked the star for taking the time to help her. Right after learning Ariel spoke with the outlet, Holland's first question was, "Is she OK?" See? He's a real-life Peter Parker. By the way, Ariel is fine, which Holland was glad to hear.

Ariel also thanked Holland for his help. She said on Access, "Thank you for having such an incredible heart and doing what you do. He didn't need to take the time to come help, but he did." After hearing that, Holland gushed,

"That's so sweet. Oh, Cassidy, thank you so much. That's so sweet."

Access on YouTube

Unfortunately, Ariel didn't get a photo or an autograph from Holland because of the events that transpired. But, he assured Ariel that she won't be left empty-handed. The 23-year-old actor told Access,

"I'll send her a photo. I'll sort it out. Don't worry, Cassidy."

Holland seems like a genuinely kind person, who tried to do the right thing in order to protect a fan. Clearly, he's the perfect actor to be playing Spider-Man. Peter Parker would be one proud superhero.