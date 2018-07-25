It's simple, delicious, and probably one of the first foods you ever tried: yogurt. What is arguably the most underrated dairy product, yogurt is the rare food that can be eaten by itself, or used as an ingredient in recipes for every meal. In place of milk with cereal? Of course. As part of a power smoothie for lunch? You bet. As a creaming agent in pasta sauces for dinner? Perfection. But since it's hard to improve on the classic, why not spice (or sweeten it up a bit?) Check out Trader Joe's Almond Butter Coconut Greek Yogurt.

Instagram user TraderJoesAnonymous spotted and snapped a photo of the single-serving cup at the store's Costa Mesa, California location. Posted on July 4, they captioned the photo saying "Almond Butter w/ Coconut! Summer essential 💯🇺🇸👌🏼" accompanied by an array of hashtags. User Coconutsfornyc left the first comment, which reads: "Currently the best item on the shelves!" Another user inquired about whether it does in fact taste like almond butter, to which another user responded, "I found it to taste way more like coconut could barely spot the almond butter taste." An editor at Bustle who tried it commented that it was "very satisfying" and paired well with a peanut butter granola.

Taste is subjective, though, so if you're hoping for something coconut-ty and almond-nutty, you're going to want to try it for yourself. Nuts not your thing? Fear not: TJ has tons of other different yogurts you can snag. Here are some others that will turn your head in the dairy aisle.

Matcha Greek Whole Milk Yogurt Trader Joe's A newer addition to Trader Joe's yogurt lineup is the matcha-flavored Greek Yogurt. The chain has been on a bit of a matcha kick lately (see: the Matcha Almond Beverage and Matcha Joe's O's), so mixing the flavor with yogurt seems a bit like a no-brainer. But when you really think about it: mixing a traditionally Chinese flavor with GREEK yogurt is like taking your tastebuds on an international excursion for less than a buck!

Whole Milk Mango Kefir Trader Joe's Kefir is not ~technically~ yogurt. It could probably be described as a cousin of the snack. The product's description on Trader Joe's website explains the beverage was originally, "...made from special kefir cultures called “grains” by Tartar tribes in the Caucasus mountains of Asia." The fermented milk beverage once thought to be an elixir may not cure every ailment, but it is packed with probiotics that are great or your gut. The mango flavor is an exciting addition to any smoothie, and delicious on its own.

Greek Pumpkin Yogurt Trader Joe's Trader Joe's pumpkin season is legendary; the store goes all out with fall festivities. Since its introduction in 2012, the Pumpkin Greek Nonfat Yogurt has become a cult favorite among the pumpkin heads who flock to TJ for autumnal eats. With hints of nutmeg, cinnamon, ginger, and cloves, this yogurt will give your dessert a run for its money.

Organic Yogurt Smoothies TraderJoe's One of yogurt's very few shortcomings is how difficult it is to eat it while walking, driving, or otherwise on the move. Yogurt smoothies fix that issue altogether. Available in three fruity flavors, Trader Joe's Organic Yogurt Smoothie's are perfect for people of every age. They'd also be an excellent addition to another, homemade smoothie. DOUBLE SMOOTHIE!

Icelandic Style Nonfat Yogurt Trader Joe's One of Iceland's most delicious culinary creations is also one of its simplest. Skyr is a thick, creamy, rich yogurt similar to Greek Yogurt, but even creamier. Its texture may even be comparable to a custard. Anyway, it is a delicious switch-up from traditional yogurt, and each flavor would taste even better with the addition of berries or granola. Plus, 20 grams of protein in one cup? Talk about a superfood.