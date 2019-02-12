Up until now it seemed that Trader Joe was a dog person. While treats for fido have been in stock at the popular grocer, treats for our feline friends have been noticeably absent. Meowch. But don't get your claws out about it. Trader Joe's is releasing cat treats and they are purrrfect. Cat parents will be able to select from not one but two new cat centric treats.

The news comes from Trader Joe's podcast Inside Trader Joe's. The podcast gives customers a closer look at the workings of the store from how the grocer is working to eliminate waste to new products to get hyped about. And now one of those exciting new offerings is for Fuzzy. Per Delish.com, Trader Joe's Marketing Director Tara Miller said on a recent episode, "We love cats and dogs, and we are introducing two new cat treats: one that's chicken and one that's tuna." There you have it. Trader Joe's is not exclusively a dog person. And these new cat treats confirm it.

Whether your cat prefers chicken or tuna as their mid day snack flavor, Trader Joe's will have both options on the menu. The release date for the treats is not currently known, but we can all rest assured that they're coming.

Until now Trader Joe's has treated only dogs to snacks. And don't worry, the dog treats aren't getting the boot to make room for the cat treats. Both dogs and cats can exist on the same peaceful plain and it all starts in a shared treat aisle. For the fido folks, there are six options to choose from including Chicken and Cranberry Recipe Bites, Dog Treats with Peanut Butter and Banana, Gingerbread Flavored Dog Treats, Pumpkin Flavored Dog Treats, Peanut Butter Flavored Dog Treats and Salmon and Sweet Potato Dog Treats. No matter what your dog's particular taste is, there's sure to be a winner in those expansive options.

Cat and dog treats aren't the only thing to be excited for. Grab your re-usable Trader Joe's grocery bags and head to your local store because there are new products for us humans too. The Organic Green Vegetable Foursome is new to the frozen section and features a medley of broccoli, zucchini, peas and green beans. Be sure to also look out for Organic Toasted Sesame Dressing if you're looking for a way to make your desk salad pop. And Ruby Cacao Wafers might catch your eye just in time for Valentine's Day.

Also new at Trader Joe's this month is the Mushroom & Company Multipurpose Umami Seasoning Blend and Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips. With all these new treats hitting shelves, the whole household can be included in a single shopping trip. Human, dog, and cat groceries in a single lap. Hey, you're not standing in that check out line for nothing.

Keep an eye out for new products to arrive at your Trader Joe's store! There's always something especially seasonal and now ~pet friendly~ to look out for.